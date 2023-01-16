Read full article on original website
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
TechRadar
The iPhone 13 is now free at Verizon - and they're throwing in an Apple Watch too
For the first time ever, you can get an iPhone 13 for free with an unlimited data plan (opens in new tab) at Verizon without needing a pesky trade-in. While this carrier is no stranger to excellent deals on the iPhone 13, all promotions on this excellent device have either revolved around handing over an old phone or capped out the device cost at $5 per month with a plan.
TechRadar
Wi-Fi routers are being hit by a dangerous new Android malware with extra DNS hacks
A new Android app has been found tricking unsuspecting users (even those with clean devices) into visiting malicious versions of popular websites, where they might end up giving away their login credentials, or even worse - money. The findings come courtesy of Kaspersky, which found a malicious Android app carrying...
TechRadar
Mailchimp suffers another major data breach following employee hack
Top email marketing firm MailChimp has suffered a data breach after hackers managed to steal login credentials from its employees. The company confirmed the news in a notification sent out to affected customers, noting that threat actors pulled off a successful social engineering attack against its employees and contractors, giving them access to internal customer support and account administration tools.
TechRadar
Now Google is axing jobs - 12,000 of them
Google has announced that it will be cutting around 12,000 jobs, in reaction to global economic circumstances. According to Bloomberg (opens in new tab) (paywall), Google SEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to staff on Friday to notify them of the incoming redundancies, which will account for around 6% of the company's entire staff.
TechRadar
Millions of T-Mobile customers have data stolen in breach
T-Mobile has warned millions of its customers that a threat actor used an Application Programming Interface (API) to gain access to some of their sensitive data. In a warning published on the company’s website, T-Mobile tried to play down the importance of the incident, saying some “basic customer information (nearly all of which is the type widely available in marketing databases or directories)” was obtained.
TechRadar
How to use Windows 11's Find My Device to help locate your lost laptop
Losing an expensive device is never a good situation to be in, and even worse if you can't find it. Thankfully, we're in an age where you can easily find it, or remotely wipe the device if needed. There are apps where, in the hope of getting your laptop back,...
TechRadar
How to install a VPN on Kodi
Kodi is an amazing, free and open source media player. Perhaps the main reason for this, apart from being cost-free, is that it’s highly customisable. Everything from the look and feel to the types of media it plays can be tweaked to your heart’s content, effectively letting you build your own streaming box with Kodi. You can also enjoy even more features through the use of optional third-party add-ons.
TechRadar
You can now get ChatGPT on a Linux desktop
ChatGPT is now available as an extension for your Linux laptop or desktop, but it’s early days and some things may not work as you might expect. The AI tool capable of holding back-and-forth conversations and surfacing up information that may otherwise take a long time to find online was launched in preview format to the public in November 2022, and has seen an explosion in popularity.
