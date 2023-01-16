Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
WHS January Students of the Month
The Wilmington High School Students of the Month for January:. Lucy deserves student of the month because she is always giving her best. She works above and beyond expectations I set and continues to surprise me with the effort she puts in during science. She is well liked by her peers and really makes an impact with her personality in my room. It’s a pleasure to have Lucy as a student! Great job 🙂
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Clinton-Massie 50, Wilmington 43
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie ended a seven-game losing streak to cross-county and Southern Buckeye Conference American Division rival Wilmington with a 50-43 victory at Brian P. Mudd Court Friday. Wilmington (3-12, 2-5) has lost 11 straight since beating Massie 38-37 Dec. 9. The Falcons move to 7-10 overall and...
wnewsj.com
WHS girls 9-0 in SBAAC after win over Goshen
GOSHEN — Wilmington improved to 9-0 in the SBAAC American Division with a win over Goshen Thursday in girls bowling action at Eastgate Lanes. The Lady Hurricane had a 2371 to Goshen’s 1981. Kylie Fisher led the way with a 438 two-game series. In the boys match, Wilmington...
wnewsj.com
First Ohio State Fair concert announced
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials have announced that “KIDZ BOP” will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Georgetown 82, Blanchester 48
GEORGETOWN — High-flying Georgetown soared to an 82-48 win over Blanchester Friday night. The Wildcats are 3-12 overall and 2-7 in the SBAAC National Division. Georgetown is 10-5 overall and 6-3 in the conference. The G-Men led 25-13 after one period, a scoring pace well ahead of its season...
wnewsj.com
Otterbein overwhelms WC men 81-49
WILMINGTON — Otterbein left no doubt Wednesday with an 81-49 victory over Wilmington at Fred Raizk Arena. Otterbein’s Alex Hannah led all scorers with 17 points, including five three-pointers. Izaiah Cathey led Wilmington with 11 points. The Cardinals jumped out to a 15-2 lead after four minutes, a...
wnewsj.com
Fiesta Veracruz to host fundraiser for PAWS Humane Society
Are you looking for a delicious meal and want to help animals? Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant will be hosting a fundraiser to help the PAWS Humane Society this Wednesday, Jan. 25. Dine in or carry out from 11 a.m.–10 p.m., present a fundraiser flyer or show a post from the...
wnewsj.com
Record requests made in Pitzer case
WILMINGTON — Requests for records and items were among the many topics of Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Greg Pitzer, the father of the late Casey Pitzer, requested information regarding what happened to his daughter’s clothing. “We still don’t even know where the clothes are according to...
wnewsj.com
Sabina SRWW Joint Fire District to hold blood drive
SABINA — Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, Jan. 30 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 179 S. Jackson St., Sabina. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood,...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H club promotes rabbit industry
The Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H Club met Sunday, Jan. 15 for a pizza and bowling party along with receiving their 4-H achievement certificates from the 2022 year. A meeting was held recently as well for the Clinton County Fur and Feather Youth ARBA club. It is a youth charter club of the American Rabbit Breeders’ Association (ARBA) and is not connected with the 4-H program. Officers for the Youth ARBA club were elected at a recent meeting as well. The Youth ARBA club promotes the rabbit industry and serves to fund raise for the 4-H rabbit club and the 4-H rabbit division at the fair.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton senior killed in crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
wnewsj.com
EC complete regular league season unbeaten 12-0
GEORGETOWN — With a more than 700-pin win, East Clinton wrapped up an unbeaten SBAAC National Division regular season Wednesday against Felicity. Bowling at Community Lanes in Georgetown, the Astros were easy winners 2501 to 1756. The girls won by forfeit. Lily Beers had a 326 series. The EC...
wnewsj.com
WPD seeking details on suspicious person
WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking for details about a suspicious person who allegedly took a photo of a child as she was getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) took a report from a mother who lives in the Country Oaks subdivision about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the WPD.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Springfield male for alleged aggravated drug trafficking...
wnewsj.com
OSHP: No serious injuries in SR 73 accident
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other emergency services responded to a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 73 near Collett Road near Waynesville. According to OSHP, there were no life-threatening injuries. No further details were available Thursday afternoon.
