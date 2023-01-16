Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Demetrious Johnson reveals shocking pay during UFC run: 'That's where that chip on my shoulder came from'
Demetrious Johnson shed some light on his pay during his tenure with the UFC – and the numbers are quite shocking. The former UFC flyweight champion, now ONE Championship’s flyweight titleholder, revealed what he was getting paid while he was a title contender and champion in the UFC.
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Sean Strickland embarrasses self proclaimed self defense expert
Sean Strickland just made an appearance at a venue in Las Vegas. He caused chaos as usual, and jokingly sparred with self-defense instructor Dale Brown. A clip of him tripping the infamous instructor onto a display made of glass is gaining a lot of traction. Strickland visited the store for...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
msn.com
ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna
In less than a month, Super Bowl LVIII will be upon us, gracing sports fans with a game between two of the best teams the NFL has to offer. Some people may not be as excited for the actual matchup as they are for the always popular halftime show, though. This year’s game will see Rihanna take center stage and headline the event for the first time. Many have been talking about the performance, including ESPN host Stephen A. Smith. But now, the journalist is apologizing for a "horrific" mistake after his social media team posted a video of the chat.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283: Title Fight Face-Offs | Media Day Video
The four fighters competing in the two title fights that headline UFC 283 on Saturday: Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, faced off at Wednesday’s media day. Former titleholder Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill heading the fight card for the vacant light heavyweight championship. In the...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill | Video
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET) Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5) – for vacant light heavyweight title. Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for flyweight title. Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171) Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5) Paul Craig (205)...
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan unloads myriad of questions on Jon Jones return: ‘We don’t know anything’
Jon Jones will answer many questions at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in his Heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane. The consensus greatest Light Heavyweight of all time has been out of action for three years, planning his eventual divisional move. Finally, it comes to fruition, but the once vastly superior “Bones” showed somewhat of a regression before his hiatus in the minds of some in the community.
Former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson casts light on his negotiations with the UFC: “They tried to stiff-arm me”
ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has reflected on his own negotiations with the UFC. Francis Ngannou recently made headlines for joining the rare club of champions to leave the UFC on their own accord. The last fighter to accomplish that feat was the legendary B.J. Penn. ‘The Prodigy’ left the promotion in 2004, having just become welterweight champion by defeating Matt Hughes.
Comments / 0