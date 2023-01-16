Read full article on original website
Related
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill official weigh-ins | VIDEO
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET) Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5) – for vacant light heavyweight title. Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for flyweight title. Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171) Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5) Paul Craig (205)...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283: Title Fight Face-Offs | Media Day Video
The four fighters competing in the two title fights that headline UFC 283 on Saturday: Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, faced off at Wednesday’s media day. Former titleholder Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill heading the fight card for the vacant light heavyweight championship. In the...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno | Video
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET) Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5) – for vacant light heavyweight title. Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for flyweight title. Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171) Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5) Paul Craig (205)...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 283 pay-per-view fight card in Rio de Janeiro will participated in the event’s Ceremonial Weigh-In on Friday morning in Brazil. UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill takes place at Jeunesse Arena and is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event former champion Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will fight for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim champion Brandon Moreno will meet for the fourth time in a title unification bout.
MMAWeekly.com
Jon Jones ‘guarantees’ at least two more fights
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones signed an 8-fight deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but may only fight two of them. Jones (25-1, 1 NC) will return to the octagon for the first time in three years at UFC 285 on March 4 to challenge for the vacant heavyweight championship. He’ll faces Ciryl Gane (11-1) in the fight card’s main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMAWeekly.com
Matt Frevola blasts ‘dumb SF’ Dana White Slap Fighting show
On Wednesday night Dana White’s Power Slap show debuted on TBS and it received mixed reviews. One of those reviews came from rising UFC star Matt Frevola, who took his thoughts to Twitter on Thursday morning. “I don’t want to know how much money went into this Power Slap...
Comments / 0