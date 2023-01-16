Read full article on original website
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Joy-Anna Duggar breaks down in tears as she shares about her mom Michelle’s parenting ‘decisions’ in new video
JOY-ANNA Duggar has opened up about her mom Michelle's parenting choices in an emotional new video. Joy-Anna, 25, took to YouTube and Instagram on December 25 Day and shared another lengthy vlog which she described as a "Christmas Time Q&A." The pregnant star was wearing a khaki green sweater and...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Chip and Joanna Gaines Collaborators in Waco Shut Down Business: ‘We Have Discovered Our Limits’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' friends and collaborators, Kelly and Clint Harp, are closing the doors to their furniture business in Waco, Texas. Here's why.
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
toofab.com
Sharon Osbourne Confirms Daughter Kelly Secretly Gave Birth to First Child, Reveals Baby's Name
It didn't seem Kelly was too thrilled about the news getting out. After her baby's birth started making headlines thanks to her mom's reveal, Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram Story to seemingly address the situation. "I am not ready to share him with the world," she wrote. "It is...
Today’s Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb abruptly leave set on live TV after Carson Daly teases a ‘big day’ for the show
TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have made an abrupt exit from the show to go take part in a very special tradition. The TV pair, who celebrated five years of hosting Today together on Tuesday, were asked to go ring the opening bell during the third hour at the New York Stock Exchange.
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Real-Life Hallmark Couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace of 'When Calls the Heart' recently got engaged in New York City, the couple revealed on Instagram.
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Popculture
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Cher Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring While Getting NYE Kiss From ‘Daddy’ AE Edwards: Photos
Cher isn’t doing much to dispel those engagement rumors! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter in the wee hours of 2023 to show off the massive sparkler with her 4 million followers, and clap back at naysayers. In one pic, she stunned in a black dress with silver trimmed bustier, with a pinstripe jacket. She wore her hair in blonde, bouncy curls and rocked the huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her middle finger as she shared an intimate, smiling moment with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36. The duo appeared to be attending a major New Year’s Eve bash. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she captioned the photo.
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed
Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Al Roker Breaks Down In Tears To 'Today' Show Co-Hosts Amid Sudden Health Battle: 'I've Missed You All So Much'
Al Roker was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears when Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and more members of his Today family joined him outside his home to serenade him with Christmas carols after he was discharged from hospital earlier this month, having spent over two weeks there due to a terrifying health scare.
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Savannah Guthrie Heartbreakingly Admits She 'Holds On To Christmas Even Harder Now' Since Losing Her Dad At Age 16
Savannah Guthrie is feeling extra grateful for her family this time of year. The Today show anchor candidly opened up about what Christmas means to her after losing her dad, Charles, when she was only a teenager during the TODAY All Day streaming special, Holidays in my House."The fact that I lost my dad when I was 16 makes Christmas even more special to us," the 50-year-old explained, adding that the family-filled holiday also marked her late dad's birthday. "I think we hold on to Christmas even harder now, because it's a tie to him and a tie to...
