Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Angela Bassett to Receive Distinguished Artisan Award from Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild

Essence
Angela Bassett And Courtney Vance’s Teen Son Gives An Apology For Participating In Celeb Death TikTok Trend
“I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly, as he is an idol of mine.”. Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance’s 16-year-old son, Slater Vance, apologized after receiving backlash and criticism for a viral video telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died. The controversial viral TikTok trend is known for tricking unassuming parents into thinking that their favorite celebrity has died. In the 27-second TikTok video, actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance are in a room with their son, who is asking his parents if they had heard about the death of actor Michael B. Jordan, Bassett’s co-star in Black Panther.
Angela Bassett Looks Stunning In Yellow Jumpsuit
Angela Bassett was spotted serving a LEWK in a yellow jumpsuit that we love.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Ryan Coogler Weighs in on Angela Bassett Becoming Oscar Frontrunner
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is speaking up about the chances of Angela Bassett walking away with an Oscar for the film. Coogler was out at the opening night of this year's Sundance Film Festival, and the question of Bassett's Oscar chances was certainly hanging in the air, following Black Panther 2's big win at the 2023 Golden Globes, where Angela Bassett won in the category of "Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture" for playing Queen Ramonda in Wakanda Forever. Her performance has also been noted (if not awarded) in so many major critics organizations lists that an Oscar win isn't just possible – it has really good odds behind it.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
It’s Instagram Official! Chilli is Dating This Popular Child Star
One-third of the hit 90s R&B trio TLC, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, is diggin’ on a new beau, her rep Christal Jordan confirmed to PEOPLE. The Atlanta-born singer is now romantically linked with Matthew Lawrence, the popular actor who starred in Mrs. Doubtfire and Boys Meet World. The...
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
musictimes.com
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family
Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere
Lauren London looked stunning at the 'You People' premiere alongside an equally radiant Nia Long and Yung Miami.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Shouts Out 50 Cent & Dr. Dre On “The Documentary” Anniversary
The Game says 50 Cent “put the puzzle together” on the 18th anniversary of “The Documentary.”. The Game celebrates 18 years since his debut album, The Documentary today. The album propelled The Game to stardom with the supporter of singles like “How We Do It ” and “Hate It Or Love It” — both featuring 50 Cent.
It’s a Celebrity Family Affair! Eddie Murphy’s Son Celebrates Birthday of His Fiancée – Martin Lawrence’s Daughter
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s children are still going strong as a couple. The son and daughter of the comedy legends were together to celebrate the birthday of Lawrence’s daughter Jasmine. Jasmine celebrated her 27th birthday on January 15, and took to Instagram to share photos from her...
thesource.com
Missy Elliott Celebrates Aaliyah on What Would Have Been Her 44th Birthday: ‘You will forever be the BLUEPRINT’
Missy Elliott remembered Aaliyah online on what would have been the singer’s 44th birthday (Jan. 16). Hitting Twitter, Missy called the late singer the “BLUEPRINT.”. “You will forever be the BLUEPRINT of what it means to STEP OUTSIDE the box MUSICALLY & creating NEW style in FASHION & a NATURAL at acting & being GREAT at them all The World will always feel your IMPACT & LOVE you shared 4ever,” Missy wrote online.
