Read full article on original website
rocket
4d ago
Those people have had the same opportunity as everyone else. Why exactly, would they deserve all of that money? What exactly, would that accomplish?
Reply(37)
272
Karen
4d ago
Well that’s just the most insane proposal I’ve ever heard. How about these people paying reparations to those who died to free slaves? This is ridiculous
Reply(10)
337
SammyC2357
4d ago
I'll burn what little money I have saved through my own sweat and toil before giving it to the government to help out the useless among us. 🔥
Reply(14)
300
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
NBC Bay Area
SF Mayor Announces Plan to Facilitate Safe Injection Sites Despite Lack of State Authorization
San Francisco plans to try to thread a legislative needle to allow the opening of safe injection sites in the city. Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen announced Wednesday the expected introduction of a bill next week that, if enacted by the Board of Supervisors, would remove one hurdle to the opening of "Overdose Prevention Sites" in the city.
Washington Examiner
No to San Francisco's ridiculous jackpot reparations plan
If you're black and you were sent to prison for drug crimes, then San Francisco wants to make your day. The city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee has just made public its draft proposal for reparations not just for slavery but for general malfeasance toward black people by the city's government and other entities. It recommends a $5 million lump-sum payment for any black person who meets a set of criteria that are, to say the least, not well crafted.
Former drug dealer speaks out against San Francisco drug scene: It's becoming a place for 'druggy tourism'
Ricci Wynne, a former drug dealer, speaks out against potential safe consumption sites in San Francisco and why harm reduction policies don't help addicts on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
sfstandard.com
Are People Really Flocking Back to San Francisco? Here’s What Data Shows
San Francisco faced a huge population exodus during the first year of the pandemic, but new research from LinkedIn suggests that younger, professional workers—who helped power the region’s economy in the Before Times—are starting to trickle back. The Bay Area ranked second out of all U.S. metros...
Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems
As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
San Francisco reparations proposal makes waves: 'America must admit its sin'
California's Reparations Task Force seeks to lead the nation through a new proposal in San Francisco to eradicate debt by spending up to $5M per black resident.
New Times
San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning
They say that a person trapped in quicksand sinks more rapidly the more they wildly thrash about. I am reminded of the government of San Francisco and its prevailing policies toward business, crime and the homeless. A recent piece in The New York Times, "What Comes Next for the Most...
wolfstreet.com
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices Plunge 30% from Crazy Peak: Housing Bust 2
Hammered by waves of layoffs, swooning stocks, collapsing cryptos, and 6% mortgage rates. Home prices for all of California are down, Southern California too is getting hit, even San Diego, but the Bay Area is the standout in terms of the steep and deep plunge in prices. Sales of single-family...
SF reparations committee proposes $5 million payment for Black residents
Residents must be 18 at the time the committee's proposal is enacted and have identified as Black or African American on public documents for at least 10 years.
Washington Examiner
San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'
A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
sfstandard.com
Who Drinks and Smokes the Most in the Bay Area? These Maps Show the Hotspots
With the December holidays in the rearview mirror and many embracing their resolutions for a Dry January, The Standard took a clear-eyed look into a new analysis of the region’s drinking and smoking habits. Most Bay Area counties binge-drink more often than the national average, according to a December...
sfstandard.com
SF Power Couple Gave George Santos Thousands. Now They Feel Cheated
Some say everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation—meaning for better or for worse, you’re closer than you think to someone making headlines half a world away. Take, for instance, San Francisco’s only individual donors to the endlessly embarrassing Republican Congressman...
sfstandard.com
Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled
In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
San Francisco gallery owner who sprayed water on homeless woman in viral video has been arrested
Collier Gwin, a San Francisco resident and gallery owner who sprayed water on a woman in a viral video, has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department.
Vox
It looks like people are actually moving back to San Francisco (really)
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Unsurprisingly, people are still moving...
Larry Elder takes aim at San Francisco’s $5 million reparations plan: ‘When do we stop?’
TV and radio host Larry Elder is taking aim at a new proposal in San Francisco to give $5 million to longtime Black residents in the city, asking "When do we stop?"
We Should All Be Paying Attention To The San Francisco Reparations Proposal
Five million dollars per qualifying person might sound like a lot — but hear me out.
Critics slam San Francisco's proposed $5 million reparations: 'Outrageous,' 'unconstitutional,' 'unlawful'
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell and radio host Larry Elder react to a San Francisco reparations committee proposing $5 million for Black residents due to decades of 'systematic repression.'
sfstandard.com
What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City
Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms
Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
Fox News
938K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 736