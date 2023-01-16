ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

rocket
4d ago

Those people have had the same opportunity as everyone else. Why exactly, would they deserve all of that money? What exactly, would that accomplish?

Karen
4d ago

Well that’s just the most insane proposal I’ve ever heard. How about these people paying reparations to those who died to free slaves? This is ridiculous

SammyC2357
4d ago

I'll burn what little money I have saved through my own sweat and toil before giving it to the government to help out the useless among us. 🔥

NBC Bay Area

SF Mayor Announces Plan to Facilitate Safe Injection Sites Despite Lack of State Authorization

San Francisco plans to try to thread a legislative needle to allow the opening of safe injection sites in the city. Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen announced Wednesday the expected introduction of a bill next week that, if enacted by the Board of Supervisors, would remove one hurdle to the opening of "Overdose Prevention Sites" in the city.
Washington Examiner

No to San Francisco's ridiculous jackpot reparations plan

If you're black and you were sent to prison for drug crimes, then San Francisco wants to make your day. The city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee has just made public its draft proposal for reparations not just for slavery but for general malfeasance toward black people by the city's government and other entities. It recommends a $5 million lump-sum payment for any black person who meets a set of criteria that are, to say the least, not well crafted.
San Francisco Examiner

Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems

As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
New Times

San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning

They say that a person trapped in quicksand sinks more rapidly the more they wildly thrash about. I am reminded of the government of San Francisco and its prevailing policies toward business, crime and the homeless. A recent piece in The New York Times, "What Comes Next for the Most...
Washington Examiner

San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'

A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
sfstandard.com

SF Power Couple Gave George Santos Thousands. Now They Feel Cheated

Some say everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation—meaning for better or for worse, you’re closer than you think to someone making headlines half a world away. Take, for instance, San Francisco’s only individual donors to the endlessly embarrassing Republican Congressman...
sfstandard.com

Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled

In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
sfstandard.com

What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City

Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms

Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
