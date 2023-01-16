Read full article on original website
Related
$70,493 Winning Minnesota State Lottery Ticket From January Remains Unclaimed
It seems like every week there is a lot of money up for grabs with the Minnesota State Lottery. With games like Powerball, Mega Millions, Gopher 5, and more, there are certainly plenty of options when it comes to trying your luck. You'd hope that if you did get lucky...
Minnesota DNR Needs To Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships
It may be winter in the Northland, but now is actually the perfect time to make summer plans with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. They have the perfect way to not only get outside this summer but to get paid doing it and the application deadline is fast approaching.
See What Minnesota’s License Plates Looked Like The Year You Were Born
It's always and interesting to look back at our history. I rediscovered this recently when I discovered listing for a vintage photograph for sale that featured a Duluth couple. That photo was from the late 1800s and it was fun to speculate on who they were and what life was like in the Northland at that time.
Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?
One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
To Combat Suicide Crisis, All Minnesota + Wisconsin Veterans Can Get Immediate Help For Free
A very important policy rolled out earlier this week and it hasn't nearly gotten the attention that it needs. Every year thousands of our veterans die by suicide. In 2020 alone 6,146 veterans across the country died by suicde. That averaged to 16.8 a day. In Minnesota, 100 veterans died...
Attention Anglers: Study Suggests Minnesota + Wisconsin Fish Contaminated With High Levels Of ‘Forever Chemicals’
For individuals that enjoy a meal wild-caught freshwater fish after catching them in a Minnesota or Wisconsin body of water, a new study suggests those fish might contain high levels of ' forever chemicals'. A study published in the most recent edition of Environmental Research (via The Hill) points to...
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
How Normal Is Rain In January For Duluth?
It has been a very odd January thus far in terms of the weather in the Twin Ports and that was really evident this week as we saw rain falling for most of the afternoon. I wasn't complaining that it wasn't snow but it was definitely odd. The rain wasn't...
Bizarre Theories About Lake Superior Underwater Structure Near Minnesota
Have you ever noticed that weird-looking anomaly just off Minnesota's North Shore? It's right near Isle Royale, just south of the Canadian border. I stumbled on some recent information that may seem out of this world. However, maybe there is something to it. There isn't anything like this in the rest of Lake Superior, so let's dive in and see what it could be.
Minnesota Family Wears Same Red Dress In Three Generations Of School Pictures [VIDEO]
I like interesting stories about things like this - especially when they involve generational traditions. A Minnesota family has made their own tradition revolving around school picture day and a red dress for more than 57 years. It started in the 1960's and just received its latest update in 2023....
Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting
Last October, it was announced that the the producers of the Western film Rust had settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the October 2021 incident that took the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. At the time, the producers claimed that with the suit settled, the film would actually resume production, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, now listed as an executive producer on the project.
