A complete breakdown of way-too-early Big Ten predictions for the 2023 season.

The Big Ten sent two teams to the CFB Playoff in 2022 for the first time in conference history. And with Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State expected to rank as top-10 teams for '23, the conference should have an intriguing battle at the top and three programs vying for a playoff trip. The Wolverines open as the early favorite for the East Division crown, but the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions aren't far behind. Maryland headlines the next tier, with Michigan State, Rutgers and Indiana rounding out the rest of the division. Wisconsin is Athlon's early favorite in the West, but Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota all have a case for the top spot. Purdue and Nebraska feature new coaches, while Northwestern aims to rebound after back-to-back disappointing years.

It’s never too early to think about predictions or rankings for the 2023 college football season. With that in mind, Athlon provides its very early power rankings for the Big Ten for 2023:

Early Big Ten Football Predictions for 2023

East Division

1. Michigan

Is a three-peat atop the Big Ten coming for Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines? With quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards returning, the path to the East Division crown runs through Ann Arbor once again. Two starters depart one of the nation's top offensive lines, but Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart and a couple of Power 5 transfer additions should keep this group performing at a high level. McCarthy needs to find a new go-to target with Ronnie Bell (62 catches) off to the next level. Defensive linemen Mike Morris and Mazi Smith are off to the NFL, but the cupboard isn't bare with linebacker Junior Colson, cornerback Will Johnson and linemen Mason Graham and Derrick Moore returning.

2. Ohio State

A revamped offensive line and the quarterback battle between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord (assuming C.J. Stroud declares for the NFL draft) are the top storylines for the Buckeyes headed into spring practice. Regardless of which quarterback takes snaps for coach Ryan Day and coordinator Brian Hartline, the supporting cast is loaded with a backfield featuring Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson, along with Marvin Harrison Jr. at receiver. Can Ohio State's defense take a step forward in Jim Knowles' second year calling plays? There's work to do in the secondary, but linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and lineman JT Tuimolau are back.

3. Penn State

It isn't just an Ohio State versus Michigan debate in the East Division next year. The Nittany Lions are very much in the mix to claim the No. 1 spot and earn the program's first trip to the CFB Playoff under coach James Franklin. Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton are back after standout freshman seasons to lead the backfield, and the line will regain the services of left tackle Olu Fashanu (missed a chunk of '22 with injury). The development of former five-star prospect Drew Allar at quarterback and a reloaded receiving corps could decide just how high Penn State climbs in the playoff mix. A defense that held teams to 18.2 points a game last season will return mostly intact, but tackle PJ Mustipher, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety Ji'Ayir Brown will be missed.

4. Maryland

The Terrapins are coming off their best season under coach Mike Locksley (8-5) and are a solid 15-11 overall since '21. Can Maryland take the next step and challenge for a spot in the top three of the East? Doing so will require more out of both sides of the ball, but quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is slated to return and should be one of the Big Ten's top signal-callers. Although a couple of targets moved on to the NFL, the addition of Kaden Prather (West Virginia) and Tyrese Chambers (FIU) from the portal restocked the receiving corps. A rebuilt line is the biggest concern for Locksley's offense next fall. After giving up 5.8 yards per snap in '21, the Terps' defense cut that total to 5.01 in the first full year under coordinator Brian Williams. This group has voids to fill up front and in the secondary, but the linebackers should be strong with Jaishawn Barham and Ruben Hyppolite II returning.

5. Michigan State

After a breakthrough year in '21, Mel Tucker's team regressed to 5-7 last season. The Spartans are once again hitting the portal hard for help, including two running backs to help bolster a rushing attack that managed only 3.8 yards per carry and a handful of additions on the defensive front. Quarterback Payton Thorne (19 TDs, 11 INTs) is back, but receiver Jayden Reed (55 catches) is off to the NFL, which should open the door for more opportunities for Keon Coleman (58 receptions). The defense struggled against the pass for the second year in a row and ranked last among Big Ten defenses in yards per play allowed in conference action (6.1). However, the transfer additions up front, along with the return of linebacker/edge rusher Jacoby Windmon, should help this unit improve in '23.

6. Rutgers

Jumpstarting a sluggish offense (11.7 points a game and 4.1 yards per snap in Big Ten play) was the top priority for coach Greg Schiano this offseason, and the process of improvement has already started with the arrival of veteran play-caller Kirk Ciarrocca from Minnesota. The strength of the offense should be in the backfield with Kyle Monangai and Samuel Brown V, but question marks surround the passing game and quarterback Gavin Wimsatt needs to take a big step forward for the offense to take off. The loss of defensive backs Christian Izien, Christian Braswell and Avery Young is a blow to a defense that allowed 5.2 yards per snap in '22.

7. Indiana

The Hoosiers have trended in the wrong direction since a 6-2 mark in the abbreviated '20 season. Coach Tom Allen's team is only 6-18 overall and 2-16 in Big Ten play since that year. A handful of additions for the portal will be counted on to help steer the program back on track in '23, including Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson at quarterback, along with running back Christian Turner (Wake Forest) and wide receiver E.J. Williams (Clemson). Allen also imported several transfers on defense to improve a group that allowed 33.9 points a game in '22. Standout linebacker Cam Jones and cornerback Tiawan Mullen are off to the NFL.

West Division

1. Wisconsin

It's no guarantee Wisconsin's coaching transition to Luke Fickell will be seamless or without a few ups and downs next fall, but the Badgers have the pieces in place to win the division in 2023. The hire of Phil Longo as coordinator, along with the additions of three transfer quarterbacks, including SMU's Tanner Mordecai, should help spark a sluggish offense. Although Longo should help improve the passing game, the approach won't stray too far from running back Braelon Allen. And even though Fickell lost linebacker Nick Herbig early to the NFL, the track record of the new staff and returning pieces from the '22 unit that held teams to 20.2 points a game, suggests this should still be one of the better defenses in the Big Ten next fall.

2. Iowa

Linebacker Jack Campbell, lineman Lukas Van Ness and cornerback Riley Moss are off to the next level, but the strength of Iowa's '23 squad is once again expected to be on defense. After averaging only 17.7 points a game last year, the offense remains a major concern. Will coach Kirk Ferentz make any coaching changes here? Michigan transfer Cade McNamara should be an upgrade at quarterback, and the backfield doesn't lack talent with Kaleb Johnson Leshon Williams and Jaziun Patterson vying for carries. With the bulk of the line returning, there should be reasons to be optimistic about improved play in the trenches next fall.

3. Minnesota

The Golden Gophers have won at least nine games in each of the last three full seasons of play and have tied for second in the West Division in back-to-back years. Getting over the hump and playing for a conference title might hinge on how well new play-caller Matt Simon elevates quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in his first full season as the starter. The addition of Sean Tyler from Western Michigan to team with Trey Potts and Bryce Williams boosts a backfield losing standout Mohamed Ibrahim (1,665 yards). John Michael Schmitz leaves big shoes to fill at center. A stingy defense (13.8 points a game allowed) isn't likely to drastically slip on the stat sheet, but there are significant departures in the form of linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, end Thomas Rush and defensive backs Terrell Smith and Jordan Howden.

4. Illinois

Although the Fighting Illini rank No. 4 in the very early West Division power rankings, little separates coach Bret Bielema's team from No. 1 Wisconsin. Replicating the same formula (a strong defense and ground game) that nearly led Illinois to the West Division crown will require some retooling on Bielema's part with running back Chase Brown off to the NFL, and a defense replacing coordinator Ryan Walters (new Purdue head coach) and key defenders Sydney Brown and Devon Witherspoon in the secondary. Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer is likely to replace Tommy DeVito at quarterback, and the offense received good news this offseason when receiver Isaiah Williams passed on the NFL for another year in Champaign. Assuming both Jer'Zhan Newton (13 TFL) and Keith Randolph (13 TFL) are back, Illinois should have one of the top pass rushes in the Big Ten.

5. Nebraska

The Matt Rhule hire has generated plenty of optimism in Lincoln but some patience is needed for 2023. At Temple, Rhule went just 2-10 in his first year. And in his first season at Baylor, he guided the program to a 1-11 mark. However, in a wide-open Big Ten West, the Cornhuskers should be able to pick off a few wins in conference play as the year progresses. Casey Thompson and Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech transfer) are slated to battle at quarterback, and Anthony Grant returns after nearly rushing for 1,000 yards in '22. However, No. 1 receiver Trey Palmer is off to the NFL, and the offense needs continued development from the line to challenge for a bowl. New defensive signal-caller Tony White is set to bring his 3-3-5 defense to Lincoln after a successful stint at Syracuse but won't have the services of edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Ochaun Mathis (NFL) and linebacker Ernest Hausmann (transfer).

6. Purdue

New coach Ryan Walters assembled one of the nation's top defenses at Illinois and should be a solid long-term fit in West Lafayette. However, the Boilermakers must replace several key cogs from last year's team that won the Big Ten West Division, including quarterback Aidan O'Connell, wide receiver Charlie Jones and tight end Payne Durham. New play-caller Graham Harrell can build around Texas transfer Hudson Card at quarterback, and former walk-on Devin Mockobee (968 yards in '22) at running back. How big of an impact can Walters make in his first season for a defense that allowed 27.4 points a game last year? There's turnover at every level, as linemen Jack Sullivan and Lawrence Johnson opted to transfer, while linebacker Jalen Graham and cornerback Cory Trice are off to the NFL.

7. Northwestern

Since winning the Big Ten West in 2020, the Wildcats are just 4-20 overall. The outlook in conference play isn't any brighter. Northwestern has only two conference wins since '20, and in three of the last four years, the program has managed just one Big Ten victory. Coach Pat Fitzgerald opted to shake up the coaching staff this offseason, with North Dakota State assistant David Braun arriving to address a defense that's ranked 12th in the Big Ten in points allowed in each of the last two years. The offense averaged only 11.6 points a contest in '22, which was worse than the '21 version (13.0). Uncertainty remains at quarterback, and the unit's top two players - left tackle Peter Skoronski and running back Evan Hull - departed to the NFL.

