The Talented NBA Players That Have Left The Los Angeles Lakers Since 2017

A lot of talented players left the Los Angeles Lakers since 2017. From Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram to Lonzo Ball and D'Angelo Russell, the Lakers really lost a significant number of young NBA stars.

The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the most talented rosters in the league, and the signing of LeBron James in free agency years ago changed the entire direction of the franchise. The Lakers were supposed to be a rebuilding team for the long haul, with 5 players capturing the bulk of the minutes on the squad. Times have truly changed because the presence of LeBron James makes everyone expendable in win-now situations.

That has been the case everywhere The King has been because his talent and skill are transcendent. At 6’9” and weighing 250 lbs, LeBron James has the size to impact the game in many areas, and that is one of the main reasons he is considered one of the greatest to have ever played. For a squad with young players looking to develop, time is of the essence when an aging superstar of his skills is on the team. Of course, Los Angeles began competing for titles even more by trading for Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook .

But looking back, how did that collection of young Lakers players fare? We know the Lakers franchise benefitted by capturing the 2020 title in “The Bubble” thanks to the win-now initiative, but what happened to the young core? Some member of the former Los Angeles Lakers core is prospering on many different teams at the moment, and leaving their former franchise has done wonders for their careers. It is amazing how players can grow in different situations, and these ten players have found their new homes after leaving the bright lights of Los Angeles. But which talented players have left the Los Angeles Lakers since the 2017 season, and how are they faring?

The Lakers have been struggling so much over the past three seasons, especially since trading for Russell Westbrook. The Lakers can’t close games consistently , have zero shooting, and can’t defend their own shadows. The most recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers just continues to prove this. LeBron has been the single shining point for the team all year long as he continues to make history at his age , and one can only look back at the young players that could have helped The King because he has little to no help right now . It is time to look at all the talented players who left the Lakers since the 2017 season.

Gary Payton II

Los Angeles Lakers Statistics: 3.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.4 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Portland Trail Blazers Statistics: 4.8 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Gary Payton II, son of Hall of Famer Gary Payton, was acquired by the Lakers in the 2018 season and did not show enough to the Lakers brass to stay on the team. He only played 11 games, made no starts, and averaged under 4 PPG. Of course, Payton II proved to be a vital member of the 2022 Golden State Warriors as the team won the NBA championship.

Payton II is not a player who can carry an offense or even average in double-digit scoring, but his defense is above average, and he brings a ton of hustle and energy. The guard is now a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Warriors are missing the player’s presence. No doubt, the Lakers could have used Payton II’s defense over the past three years.

Larry Nance Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers Statistics: 6.9 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.5 BPG

New Orleans Pelicans Statistics: 7.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Larry Nance Jr was a fan-favorite in Los Angeles because of his elite hops and size. At 6’7” and 245 lbs, Nance Jr was a pretty big guy who could go sky-high and place defenders on posters at any moment. With the Lakers, he posted decent scoring and rebounding numbers as a backup big man.

Since leaving the Lakers, Nance Jr has seen an uptick in his scoring and is a more refined big man when it comes to playing defense, blocking shots, and nailing outside jumpers. Nance is currently playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, where he is shooting 60.3% from the field over his two years with the franchise. Nance Jr is a more talented big man than anyone that the Lakers have come off the bench right now.

Ivica Zubac

Los Angeles Lakers Statistics: 6.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 0.7 APG, 0.2 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Los Angeles Clippers Statistics: 9.4 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.4 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Ivica Zubac was surprisingly traded to the Clippers because the Bosnian center had a lot of upside due to his size and ability in the post. Averaging 6.4 PPG and 3.9 RPG for the Lakers in 2.5 seasons, Zubac was supposed to be a long-term piece for the Lakers.

But LeBron James was in town, and the Lakers could not dwell on waiting for young players to come into their own. Zubac has been a member of the Clippers over the last 3 seasons, averaging 9.4 PPG and 8.1 RPG as the full-time center for the team. No doubt, if Zubac was on the team, he would have greatly helped the Lakers with his tremendous size and decent scoring moves in the paint.

Alex Caruso

Los Angeles Lakers Statistics: 5.9 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Chicago Bulls Statistics: 6.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Alex Caruso has looked like one of the best defenders in the NBA since leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 1.7 SPG with the Chicago Bulls over the last two seasons. He is locking up players every night and plays with unrivaled hustle, and the guard knows his talent limit but is working hard to make an impact on both ends of the floor.

For the Lakers, Caruso was huge for them during the 2020 championship run. The guard did not need to do more than hit his open threes, play lockdown defense, and fight for loose balls. In those areas, Caruso was truly an impactful player. The Lakers refused to bring him back to the team as the Chicago Bulls offered a $40 million contract. If the Lakers go back in time, they offer a similar salary to their best perimeter defensive player and bring back an elite perimeter defender and three-point shooter.

Josh Hart

Los Angeles Lakers Statistics: 7.9 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Portland Trail Blazers Statistics: 17.1 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Josh Hart was a solid role player for the Lakers in 2018 and 2019, averaging 7.9 PPG and 3.9 RPG. Losing Josh Hart in the Anthony Davis trade was a difficult one to swallow, but the two-way wing player only flourished in his first season with the Pelicans by averaging 10.1 PPG and 6.5 RPG. In the second season, Hart posted 7.8 PPG and 3.7 RPG.

Hart is a great rebounder for his position, plays hard on defense, and has a solid jump shot. He is also getting better and more comfortable as an NBA starter. Currently, Hart is competing for the Portland Trail Blazers and is having a very solid year as a two-way swingman who is posting a career-high in scoring at only 27 years old. As a scorer and defender, Hart could have been a Lakers starter without a doubt.

Jordan Clarkson

Los Angeles Lakers Statistics: 14.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Utah Jazz Statistics: 17.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.7 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Jordan Clarkson, like the other players on this list, has had a very interesting career after starting out with the Lakers. The scoring guard was drafted No. 46 overall and showed signs of potential by making the All-Rookie Team in his first season. He put up 11.9 PPG over 59 appearances, and the Lakers were willing to give him more minutes as he was a part of a rebuilding squad. Clarkson would average 15.5 PPG the following season, followed by 14.7 PPG in his third year. The guard had a ton of energy and could be a go-to guy off the bench for most teams.

But Los Angeles had seen enough, moving him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a midseason trade. Clarkson did well in only 28 games but blossomed into a 16.8 PPG scorer the following year. The guard was explosive, confident, and always took his chances when on the floor. But once again, Clarkson would be moved after finding his rhythm on the team. It seemed that the guard would never find a home that fit him best because he lacked defensive principles and was not much of a playmaker.

Luckily, the Utah Jazz found a way to make Clarkson a very valuable piece. The guard averaged 18.4 PPG last season in only 26.7 MPG, capturing the 6th Man of the Year award, and he easily deserved it. Jordan Clarkson was a massive part of the team that finished 1st in the Western Conference because his scoring ability was better than anyone else’s off the bench. This season, the guard is posting 21.1 PPG in 45 starts with the Jazz and is the team’s most consistent perimeter player since the franchise traded Donovan Mitchell. No doubt, Clarkson is a far better fit with LeBron than Westbrook is.

Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles Lakers Statistics: 15.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.9 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Washington Wizards Statistics: 18.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 3.7 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Kyle Kuzma has had an interesting career, to say the least. After bursting onto the scene as the No. 27 overall pick, the forward began finding himself unwanted on the Lakers. Kuzma was great in his rookie season, averaging 16.1 PPG and making the All-Rookie Team. With a team filled with young players, including Ingram and Ball, it was Kuzma that was considered untouchable. The young man had no fear, attempting over 13 shots per game and appearing in 77 games. The following season, Kuzma took his scoring to 18.7 PPG on over 15 shots per game, and the Lakers began to realize that the forward could be an untouchable piece.

But his third season with the Lakers was a disappointment, and the team knew that they had to move him for the sake of Russell Westbrook coming to town. Kuzma only put up 12.8 PPG in his third season, and even if the Lakers won the NBA championship in 2020, the player had very little to do with it when looking at what other role players did. After being considered one of the brightest young players in the league, Kuzma became expendable in the Russell Westbrook trade.

Kuzma felt he was not being maximized with the Lakers, and is blossoming as a scoring threat from the power forward position with the Washington Wizards, currently. The forward is averaging 21.7 PPG this season and is one of the most talented young players in the Eastern Conference. Kyle Kuzma is making his name relevant in the NBA again, and it won’t be long before he starts coming into his prime as an offensive threat. The Lakers’ experience was good for Kuzma, but the Washington experience has been better, and it can be argued the forward would have fit better alongside LeBron James than Russell Westbrook.

Lonzo Ball

Los Angeles Lakers Statistics: 10.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.4 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Chicago Bulls Statistics: 13.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.1 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG

Lonzo Ball is a very polarizing figure because his critics continue to follow him as he hopes to become a star with the Chicago Bulls someday. Lonzo was considered a disappointment in Los Angeles despite averaging 10.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 7.2 APG in his rookie season as the No. 2 overall pick. Thanks to his father, LaVar Ball, Lonzo was generating a ton of hype from everyone following the NBA. Lonzo never lived up to the hype in Los Angeles, and his shooting (36.0% FG, 30.5% 3-PT FG) was a major issue.

That is why Lonzo was supposed to prosper in New Orleans when he arrived as part of the Anthony Davis trade. Lonzo averaged 13.1 PPG and 6.4 APG over two seasons with the franchise, but once again, his critics were not sold on his ability as a starting point guard. Ball showed improvements in his three-point shot (37.6%), which was a sign that he was working on his game to reach that next level. After signing with the Chicago Bulls this offseason, Ball continues to showcase his improved shooting (42.2%) and has begun to tune out the haters and focus on playing the game he loves.

By far, his best impact to date has come with the Chicago Bulls, even if he is currently injured and is struggling with health. Lonzo’s presence as a playmaker and defender is a big reason why the franchise might want to keep the player going forward. Lonzo might never have eye-popping statistics as an individual, but there is no denying he can help his team win games because of his high basketball IQ and unselfishness.

D'Angelo Russell

Los Angeles Lakers Statistics: 14.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG



Minnesota Timberwolves Statistics: 18.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 6.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.4 BPG

D’Angelo Russell is one of the most talented players who left the Los Angeles Lakers and prospered elsewhere, becoming an All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets in his second season on the team. Russell was traded by the Lakers on June 22, 2017, in exchange for a package that included Brook Lopez and the rights to Kyle Kuzma. It took two seasons for Russell to become an All-Star, posting 21.1 PPG and 7.0 APG.

Amazingly, it seems that the Lakers wanted to keep Russell as a Snapchat incident video might have turned things around for the guard as Lakers director of basketball operations Magic Johnson later admitted controversy caused the player to be traded . Regardless, Russell would still be another valuable member of the Lakers because he can score 20 PPG in the right system and is also a capable playmaker.

Brandon Ingram

Los Angeles Lakers Statistics: 13.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG

New Orleans Pelicans Statistics: 23.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.8 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Brandon Ingram also blossomed into an All-Star player when he left the Lakers and went to a franchise that needed his talents. Ingram was included in the Anthony Davis trade, and the swingman began coming closer to the comparisons to Kevin Durant. Ingram was constantly being compared to Durant early in his career, and many felt the slender forward would never reach that level. So far, Brandon is beginning to carve his own career as a capable scorer and athletic wing.

As soon as he landed in New Orleans, Ingram began showing signs of improvement. In the first season with the Pelicans, Ingram averaged 23.8 PPG on 39.1% shooting from deep while chipping in 6.1 RPG and 4.2 APG. The 6’8” small forward began showing signs of being a primary playmaker and scorer, leading the Pelicans by making his first All-Star Team. With Zion Williamson on the roster as well, New Orleans acquired a big-time player to lead the franchise going forward with a very high ceiling.

Ingram might never be as great as Anthony Davis, but he can be an All-Star for them for years to come. Amazingly, if the Pelicans can keep Zion interested in playing for New Orleans, his duo with Brandon Ingram could be a potential version of LeBron James and Anthony Davis . Zion and Ingram can become the best duo in the NBA one day, as long as they stay healthy.

Julius Randle

Los Angeles Lakers Statistics: 13.5 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.6 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG

New York Knicks Statistics: 21.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.6 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.4 BPG

No player profited more than Julius Randle when he left the Lakers. The former low-post scorer has improved his overall numbers and changed the way he plays. Randle averaged 19.5 PPG and 9.7 RPG while a member of the Knicks before elevating his performance to the All-NBA Team the following season. Randle started stunning everyone in 2021 with his playing style as he began to show deep-range shooting and playmaking. Randle, who used to be a low-post presence without much shooting skill, was nailing step-back threes all year long.

The 6’8” power forward averaged 24.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 6.0 APG on 41.1% shooting from deep. Nobody expected the big man to showcase the dribbling and shooting abilities that led the Knicks into the playoffs last year, and he was after it from day one. Making his first All-Star appearance, Randle also made the All-NBA Third Team while bringing competitiveness to the Knicks franchise. With Julius Randle on board, the future is bright in New York, which is why many Lakers fans wonder what Magic Johnson was thinking when he gave the big man away as soon as LeBron James became the face of the franchise.

Randle was the heart of the Knicks’ evolution into a playoff team, and because of that, leaving the Lakers was the best thing that ever happened to his career. Playing with multiple stars such as James and Davis could have stunted his growth, as being one of the go-to guys on the team has taken his game to new levels.

