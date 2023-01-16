ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: CJ Fredrick, Adou Thiero Speak Ahead of Georgia Matchup

Kentucky guards CJ Fredrick and Adou Thiero spoke to reporters on Monday morning, ahead of the Wildcats' home matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena.

The players touched on getting past the South Carolina loss, prepping for Tennessee and carrying the right mentality into Knoxville, keeping the momentum moving into Tuesday night and more.

Both media scrums can be seen above. Tipoff between the Wildcats and Bulldogs is set for 9 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.

