Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State

January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
New York Supermarkets in Big Trouble for “Undersized” Seafood

We all have a friend who loves to exaggerate the size of their catch, but when a business does it, it's time for the law to get involved. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) does way more than patrol hiking trails and issue hunting licenses. Several New York supermarkets learned that the hard way when they found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
NEW YORK STATE
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Did You Know These 5 Iconic Food Brands Are From Western New York?

The Buffalo area has much more food to be famous for than pizza and wings - and you might not even realize it. Have you ever looked at the label of one of your favorite foods to see where it was made? Trust us, a lot of people don’t. But we know for a fact there are a lot of nerds out there (or, uh…detectives?) who love to know where the food they’re eating comes from.
BUFFALO, NY
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY

Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
SYRACUSE, NY
Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State

These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL. Someone told us they...
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY
New York State Made A Ton Of Money Off Sports Gambling

New York State has reaped the benefits of legalizing online sports gambling in the state. In 2022, New York State collected millions and millions of dollars in tax money from sportsbooks operating online within the state borders. According to her official press release, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state...
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase

There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
Buffalo NY
