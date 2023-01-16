Read full article on original website
AccuWeather: Winter storm to impact parts of New York on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Areas of northern New York have been seeing steady snowfall, but the city has yet to see any accumulation. Sunday’s anticipated storm will surely bring rain to the city, but snow remains unlikely. Parts of upstate New York received accumulated snowfall on Friday, a...
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
Nasty Weather Leads To Winter Weather Advisory For New York
This morning will be sloppy when it comes to the commute around town. Another round of rain mixing with freezing rain and heavy winds has led to another Winter Weather Advisory being issued for parts of New York. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued the Winter Weather Advisory.
wearebuffalo.net
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State
January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
New York Supermarkets in Big Trouble for “Undersized” Seafood
We all have a friend who loves to exaggerate the size of their catch, but when a business does it, it's time for the law to get involved. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) does way more than patrol hiking trails and issue hunting licenses. Several New York supermarkets learned that the hard way when they found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
All The Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and while everyone is looking forward to the Buffalo-Cincinnati game this weekend, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly and some snowfall predicted...
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
Did You Know These 5 Iconic Food Brands Are From Western New York?
The Buffalo area has much more food to be famous for than pizza and wings - and you might not even realize it. Have you ever looked at the label of one of your favorite foods to see where it was made? Trust us, a lot of people don’t. But we know for a fact there are a lot of nerds out there (or, uh…detectives?) who love to know where the food they’re eating comes from.
newyorkupstate.com
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY
Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
Treacherous Travel For Portions Of New York State
We are halfway through the first month of the year and the weather in New York State is about to become more seasonal.
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing a Location in New York State
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Greater Long Island and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State
These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL. Someone told us they...
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
Major Changes Proposed For One Of The Worst Highways In New York
Big changes are being planned for one of the worst highways in New York.
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red light
A New York witness at Niagara Falls reported watching a dark gray, disc-shaped object about 100 feet off the ground at 6:30 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
New York State Made A Ton Of Money Off Sports Gambling
New York State has reaped the benefits of legalizing online sports gambling in the state. In 2022, New York State collected millions and millions of dollars in tax money from sportsbooks operating online within the state borders. According to her official press release, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state...
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
