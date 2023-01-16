Look: Addison Rae Is a Mini Marilyn Monroe

The TikTok star wore a gorgeous vintage white dress to the Golden Globe Awards.

Addison Rae. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Addison Rae is known to be a fashion-forward trendsetter. But, she also knows how to throw it back and give a vintage look the attention it deserves. The TikTok star attended the Golden Globes Awards event in Los Angeles on Jan. 10 in a flirty white midi dress featuring spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline.

The dress bore a sweet and nostalgic resemblance to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic white dress from her 1955 film The Seven Year Itch .

Rae paired the monochromatic look with white peep-toe platform heels, a gold pendant and bold red lip. Her hair was styled into a high ponytail.

Addison Rae attends the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Rae has been turning heads on every red carpet and magazine cover—even her bikinis go viral . She works closely with stylist Ryan Hastings, who likes to think outside the box when dressing celebrities for events.

“The process has been perfect; I simply just trust his vision,” Rae told Vogue . “[Ryan] never shies away from asking me what I feel the most confident and comfortable in, and I think that’s why everything reads beautifully. I feel confident. And Ryan helps me get there effortlessly.”

Rita Watnick, fashion legend and founder of LILY et Cie , worked with Hastings to dress Rae for the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

“In a way, this reminded me of a long time ago when we dressed Kate [Moss], Winona [Ryder] and Naomi [Campbell] in vintage during the ’90s,” Watnick explained . “They were very young at the time, and everyone wanted to dress them, but they were intent on charting this independent path where they could define [what] ‘well dressed’ meant for themselves. Fashion was a part of how they shaped their futures….I don’t know what our future is with Addison, but she’s been incredibly gracious, and this was a moment where [she] decided to go her own way.”

