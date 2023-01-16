ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Gardiner urges energy consumers to flex their collective buying clout

Implementation of a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program for purchasing electricity is back on the radar for the Town of Gardiner, according to Jeff Domanski, director of Hudson Valley Energy and local program organizer for the coalition of municipalities flexing their collective buying clout as Hudson Valley Community Power. Domanski gave the Town Board an update at its January 10 meeting, and will be presenting a community information session on the project via Zoom at 1 p.m. this Saturday, January 21. The link for the presentation can be found at www.townofgardiner.org.
At Saugerties sewer plant, water disposal isn’t as simple as you might think

We let the soapy dishwater go down the drain. We flush the toilet. We shower or bathe, and the water goes down the drain and it’s gone. But in reality, it isn’t nearly as simple as it looks, Mike Hopf explained during HV1’s tour of the plant. Water Department Superintendent Hopf, who is also the acting Sewer Department superintendent, has been supervising both departments since the former Water superintendent Alphonse “Mike” Marino left in 2021.
Most everyone agrees, Gardiner’s current Zoning Code lacks clarity

The January 3 Gardiner Town Board meeting featured an update from planning consultant Dave Church on the results of his research toward revising Gardiner’s Zoning Code, a top-priority task for Majestic and the Board in 2023. Church said that he had completed interviews with most of the major players in the processes affected by zoning law and planned to attend the Planning Board’s January meeting to discuss that body’s perceptions of changes or clarifications needed in the code.
Hinchey-sponsored bill would create a statewide short-term rental registry

New York state senator Michelle Hinchey last week introduced legislation (S885) to compile a statewide short-term rental (STR) registry to answer the million-dollar question of how many properties have been taken out of the long-term rental market for short-term renting. The most recent data released from the 2021 American Community...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Saugerties school officials deal with a burst pipe on Christmas day

Last month, Cahill Elementary in the Saugerties Central School District (SCSD) unwrapped an unwanted gift as a pipe burst on the third floor of the school on Christmas Day. SCSD Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt discussed the issue, along with the district’s quick response, during a meeting of the Board of Education held on Tuesday, January 10.
New superintendent of New Paltz Central schools hopes to enhance the district’s social media presence

Newly-appointed Superintendent Stephen Gratto hit the ground running in his first week in the New Paltz Central School District. During a Board of Education meeting held on Wednesday, January 4, Gratto said he’d made an effort to meet — and listen to — as many people as possible during his first few days on the job. He’s also listened to his own family when it comes to social media and he’s hoping to both add to and enhance the district’s social media presence.
Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC

A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Town of Newburgh

ALBANY – One of four second-prize tickets for the January 13 Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Town of Newburgh. Each is worth a guaranteed $1 million. Locally, one ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh. The others...
Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show

When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
