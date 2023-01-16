We let the soapy dishwater go down the drain. We flush the toilet. We shower or bathe, and the water goes down the drain and it’s gone. But in reality, it isn’t nearly as simple as it looks, Mike Hopf explained during HV1’s tour of the plant. Water Department Superintendent Hopf, who is also the acting Sewer Department superintendent, has been supervising both departments since the former Water superintendent Alphonse “Mike” Marino left in 2021.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO