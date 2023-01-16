Read full article on original website
Gardiner urges energy consumers to flex their collective buying clout
Implementation of a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program for purchasing electricity is back on the radar for the Town of Gardiner, according to Jeff Domanski, director of Hudson Valley Energy and local program organizer for the coalition of municipalities flexing their collective buying clout as Hudson Valley Community Power. Domanski gave the Town Board an update at its January 10 meeting, and will be presenting a community information session on the project via Zoom at 1 p.m. this Saturday, January 21. The link for the presentation can be found at www.townofgardiner.org.
At Saugerties sewer plant, water disposal isn’t as simple as you might think
We let the soapy dishwater go down the drain. We flush the toilet. We shower or bathe, and the water goes down the drain and it’s gone. But in reality, it isn’t nearly as simple as it looks, Mike Hopf explained during HV1’s tour of the plant. Water Department Superintendent Hopf, who is also the acting Sewer Department superintendent, has been supervising both departments since the former Water superintendent Alphonse “Mike” Marino left in 2021.
Most everyone agrees, Gardiner’s current Zoning Code lacks clarity
The January 3 Gardiner Town Board meeting featured an update from planning consultant Dave Church on the results of his research toward revising Gardiner’s Zoning Code, a top-priority task for Majestic and the Board in 2023. Church said that he had completed interviews with most of the major players in the processes affected by zoning law and planned to attend the Planning Board’s January meeting to discuss that body’s perceptions of changes or clarifications needed in the code.
Hinchey-sponsored bill would create a statewide short-term rental registry
New York state senator Michelle Hinchey last week introduced legislation (S885) to compile a statewide short-term rental (STR) registry to answer the million-dollar question of how many properties have been taken out of the long-term rental market for short-term renting. The most recent data released from the 2021 American Community...
Bread Alone’s Lake Katrine cafe closes, space to be repurposed into employee cafeteria/break room
Bread Alone will be closing its Lake Katrine café this weekend. The 2121 Ulster Avenue site will be repurposed into “a cafeteria and break room for the growing Bread Alone team,” according to the management of the iconic baked-goods maker. The café’s last day will be this...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Saugerties school officials deal with a burst pipe on Christmas day
Last month, Cahill Elementary in the Saugerties Central School District (SCSD) unwrapped an unwanted gift as a pipe burst on the third floor of the school on Christmas Day. SCSD Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt discussed the issue, along with the district’s quick response, during a meeting of the Board of Education held on Tuesday, January 10.
New superintendent of New Paltz Central schools hopes to enhance the district’s social media presence
Newly-appointed Superintendent Stephen Gratto hit the ground running in his first week in the New Paltz Central School District. During a Board of Education meeting held on Wednesday, January 4, Gratto said he’d made an effort to meet — and listen to — as many people as possible during his first few days on the job. He’s also listened to his own family when it comes to social media and he’s hoping to both add to and enhance the district’s social media presence.
A 175-Year-Old Wappingers Falls, New York Landmark Closes
A landmark in Dutchess County has closed its doors after well over 100 years in service. On Friday, January 13th, 2023, The First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls shared some sad news writing that after 175 years, they were closing. In the announcement on Facebook, they wrote:. On Sunday we...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Uber Ride From Hell Ends With Arrest of Hudson Valley Woman
A Hudson Valley Uber driver's fare ended in police lights and an arrest. Police say the incident happened after a Saugerties woman ordered an Uber to pick her up on Saturday afternoon. Danita Brocius of Highland was apparently still inside the vehicle when the driver decided to stop at the Mountain View Market on Blue Mountain Road.
Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC
A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
Hudson Valley Man Commits Suicide When Police Come Knocking
The tragedy unfolded this week when police visited a Hudson Valley man suspected of causing a fatal accident. New York State Police and the Middletown Police Department visited a home where they believed Raymond Cammerino was staying. Cammerino was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Town of Newburgh
ALBANY – One of four second-prize tickets for the January 13 Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Town of Newburgh. Each is worth a guaranteed $1 million. Locally, one ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh. The others...
New York Mega Millions players win in Manhattan, Queens, Newburgh, Plainview
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mega Millions players across New York snagged some big wins in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said. Someone in Maine snagged the ticket for the $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning numbers on Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. Four second-prize tickets worth $1 million […]
Lottery winners: Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Staten Island, Newburgh
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Powerball players in Staten Island and Newburgh won big on Saturday. Third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold for the Saturday drawing. The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 24, 26, 39, 47 and 57 with a Powerball of 23. […]
Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show
When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
Woodstock Symphony Orchestra will play Beethoven’s Seventh and other classic and contemporary works
A capable symphony orchestra is like a time machine. The lights dim, you find yourself whisked to a candlelit Viennese concert hall. Just as swiftly, you’re snapped back Zen-like into the present, senses heightened by the musical artistry unfolding before you. Are you ready to be transported? This Saturday...
