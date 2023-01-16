Applications now being accepted to vend inside the Vermont Building during the September event. The Big E provides a unique regional marketing opportunity for Vermont businesses. It is among the top-five largest fairs in the United States, boasting an annual attendance rate of over 1.6 million people and is the premier event of the year for many vendors. Fairgoers from all over New England come to the Big E looking to find unique products and to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Last year alone, vendors in the Vermont Building brought in over $1.7 million!

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO