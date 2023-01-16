ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector

LONDON — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff Friday...
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”. The Redmond, Washington-based software giant said it...
Feds aim to curb ‘crisis’ of wildfires; Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter; AP Top 25 Movies revealed | Hot off the Wire podcast

» President Joe Biden is touring damaged areas of California and being briefed on recovery efforts in the wake of devastating storms that have hit the state in recent weeks. » The Biden administration is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests.
Growing antisemitism in the US is seeping into the workplace

At a recent working lunch, Renee Fellman was told that someone wouldn’t network with her because she’s Jewish. Fellman, who’s a corporate turnaround consultant based in Portland, Oregon, was stunned — not by the mere existence of antisemitism, she said, but that her brush with it was so overt.
