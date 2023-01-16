Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Rooting for Twitter to fail? We could lose valuable data if that happens | Behind the Headlines podcast
In October, billionaire business magnate and investor Elon Musk completed his purchase of the social media platform Twitter. Since that time a variety of moves to cut costs as well as try and generate more revenue for the platform have led some to wonder whether Musk’s acquisition was the beginning of the end for popular microblogging site.
Channel 3000
Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff Friday...
Channel 3000
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”. The Redmond, Washington-based software giant said it...
Channel 3000
Immigration records contradict Santos’ claim his mother was at World Trade Center on 9/11
Newly uncovered immigration records for Rep. George Santos’ mother appear to contradict the embattled freshman Republican‘s repeated claim that she was present at the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The records indicate that Fatima Devolder said she was in Brazil between 1999 and...
Channel 3000
Feds aim to curb ‘crisis’ of wildfires; Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter; AP Top 25 Movies revealed | Hot off the Wire podcast
» President Joe Biden is touring damaged areas of California and being briefed on recovery efforts in the wake of devastating storms that have hit the state in recent weeks. » The Biden administration is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests.
Channel 3000
Biden to tour California storm damage; U.S. nears debt limit; analysis reveals Greenland warming spike | Hot off the Wire podcast
» President Joe Biden is set to tour damaged areas of California and be briefed on recovery efforts in the wake of devastating storms that have hit the state in recent weeks. At least 20 people have died and destruction has been reported across 41 of California’s 58 counties.
Channel 3000
Growing antisemitism in the US is seeping into the workplace
At a recent working lunch, Renee Fellman was told that someone wouldn’t network with her because she’s Jewish. Fellman, who’s a corporate turnaround consultant based in Portland, Oregon, was stunned — not by the mere existence of antisemitism, she said, but that her brush with it was so overt.
