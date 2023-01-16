Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate pedestrian accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car near 18th and Cuming streets. A pedestrian was crossing Cuming Street northbound, not at a crosswalk, just before 8 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stopped and cooperated with police.
klin.com
26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI
A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
WOWT
Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat
The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. Electric vehicles shown off at Midwest International Auto Show. Updated: 3 hours ago. Electric vehicles are shown off at an auto...
KETV.com
Omaha woman faces charges after 11 animals removed from 'unsanitary' home
OMAHA, Neb. — A recent encounter with police put a woman in Douglas County court on Friday. Justine Randel, 41, faces animal cruelty and child neglect charges. Officials removed her kids and about a dozen animals from her Southside Terrace home last November. Prosecutor John Ashford says he's concerned about her mental health.
Omaha Man Receives 90-Day Sentence Following Crash That Leaves 35-Year-Old Mother Dead
Regina Bright‘s family and friends are outraged after an Omaha man, Jonathan McDougald, received a light sentence for the fatal crash that ultimately ended her life. According to KETV, the accident occurred in March 2022 after Bright, who was driving a Jeep Compass, tried to make a left turn at a local gas station when McDougald’s Chevy Impala, traveling at high speed, struck the 35-year-old’s vehicle. Although McDougald would be taken to Nebraska Medicine with no life-threatening injuries, Bright was pronounced dead at the scene.
klkntv.com
Slick road causes cluster of crashes on 13th Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of crashes closed a part of 13th Street for about an hour during the Thursday morning commute. The crashes happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Lincoln Police say a slick roadway on southbound 13th Street caused...
klkntv.com
Man arrested for 5th DWI offense, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken into custody after being caught driving while intoxicated for the fifth time. Deputies responded to a rollover crash on Thursday near Northwest 42nd Street and Old Woodlawn Road just south of Highway 34. They...
WOWT
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
WOWT
La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating robbery near 40th & Dodge
Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Plow crews working overnight to ensure roads are safe. Plows are continuing to work overnight to ensure the roads are safe for commuters. Truck drivers offer do's and don'ts for winter driving. Updated: 11 hours ago.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police hand out handgun lockboxes to protect kids, stop thieves
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is out of handgun lockboxes after passing them out for free this week. The department said it appreciates the interest in securing handguns in Lincoln homes. Police said the responsible storing of firearms keeps deadly weapons out of the hands of...
kmaland.com
CB man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man goes to prison for shooting outside party in 2021 that killed 31-year-old
At a 27-year-old Lincoln man's sentencing for manslaughter Tuesday, the prosecutor said it was important to remember who the victim was and why his death was a loss not only to his family but also the community. "I think that's what's most important to focus on in this," Deputy Lancaster...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates Casey's robbery, two unknown suspects
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a robbery that happened at an Omaha gas station. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened at the 107 S 40th St. Casey's early Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded around 4:40 a.m. for the...
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Smash-and-grab burglar hits Omaha gas station
OMAHA, Neb. — A smash-and-grab burglar struck at a gas station earlier this month, not taking what you'd expect. At 1 a.m. on Jan. 7, the suspect smashed the front doors of Moe's Mart near 82nd and Maple streets. Security footage showed him going up to the counter, before...
klkntv.com
Lincoln meth dealer gets 15 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison without parole for possessing more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Aaron Lee Kuntz, 44, also had a prior conviction for a serious drug felony. Once released from prison,...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Man distracts shopper at Lincoln Hy-Vee while woman steals her wallet
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are still searching for answers after a theft in October. A woman had her wallet stolen while grocery shopping at the Hy-Vee at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Police say a man started a conversation with her about the ham she was purchasing,...
News Channel Nebraska
Bruning man arrested after investigation of suspicious vehicle
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s officers arrested the driver discovered slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle four miles south of Firth Tuesday morning just before 6:00. Authorities were sent to Nebraska Highway 41 and South 82nd Road….for a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle...
KETV.com
22-year-old sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for DUI crash that killed two
OMAHA, Neb. — When Darla Bengtson got a late-night call on March 31, 2022, she expected news of her grandson's birth. Instead, she was asked to go to the scene of her pregnant daughter’s death. "They had a difficult time telling us that they would need dental records...
