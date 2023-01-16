ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate pedestrian accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car near 18th and Cuming streets. A pedestrian was crossing Cuming Street northbound, not at a crosswalk, just before 8 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stopped and cooperated with police.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI

A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat

The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. Electric vehicles shown off at Midwest International Auto Show. Updated: 3 hours ago. Electric vehicles are shown off at an auto...
WEEPING WATER, NE
KETV.com

Omaha woman faces charges after 11 animals removed from 'unsanitary' home

OMAHA, Neb. — A recent encounter with police put a woman in Douglas County court on Friday. Justine Randel, 41, faces animal cruelty and child neglect charges. Officials removed her kids and about a dozen animals from her Southside Terrace home last November. Prosecutor John Ashford says he's concerned about her mental health.
OMAHA, NE
Black Enterprise

Omaha Man Receives 90-Day Sentence Following Crash That Leaves 35-Year-Old Mother Dead

Regina Bright‘s family and friends are outraged after an Omaha man, Jonathan McDougald, received a light sentence for the fatal crash that ultimately ended her life. According to KETV, the accident occurred in March 2022 after Bright, who was driving a Jeep Compass, tried to make a left turn at a local gas station when McDougald’s Chevy Impala, traveling at high speed, struck the 35-year-old’s vehicle. Although McDougald would be taken to Nebraska Medicine with no life-threatening injuries, Bright was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
LA VISTA, NE
klkntv.com

Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars

Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigating robbery near 40th & Dodge

Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Plow crews working overnight to ensure roads are safe. Plows are continuing to work overnight to ensure the roads are safe for commuters. Truck drivers offer do's and don'ts for winter driving. Updated: 11 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police hand out handgun lockboxes to protect kids, stop thieves

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is out of handgun lockboxes after passing them out for free this week. The department said it appreciates the interest in securing handguns in Lincoln homes. Police said the responsible storing of firearms keeps deadly weapons out of the hands of...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

CB man arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
RED OAK, IA
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigates Casey's robbery, two unknown suspects

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a robbery that happened at an Omaha gas station. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened at the 107 S 40th St. Casey's early Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded around 4:40 a.m. for the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Smash-and-grab burglar hits Omaha gas station

OMAHA, Neb. — A smash-and-grab burglar struck at a gas station earlier this month, not taking what you'd expect. At 1 a.m. on Jan. 7, the suspect smashed the front doors of Moe's Mart near 82nd and Maple streets. Security footage showed him going up to the counter, before...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln meth dealer gets 15 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison without parole for possessing more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Aaron Lee Kuntz, 44, also had a prior conviction for a serious drug felony. Once released from prison,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bruning man arrested after investigation of suspicious vehicle

BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s officers arrested the driver discovered slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle four miles south of Firth Tuesday morning just before 6:00. Authorities were sent to Nebraska Highway 41 and South 82nd Road….for a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle...
FIRTH, NE

