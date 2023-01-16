Read full article on original website
Related
Scott budget: More funds for housing, childcare, state colleges, infrastructure, and no new taxes
Governor Scott emerges from the House Chamber at the State House in Montpelier after delivering his seventh budget address Friday afternoon. His proposed budget makes new investments in top state priorities, including housing, community revitalization, childcare, higher ed and infrastructure. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today delivered his seventh...
Cindy Taylor-Patch appointed to new position at Community Care Network
Community Care Network(link is external) in Rutland has promoted Director of Substance Use Disorders Treatment Services Cindy Taylor-Patch to project director of CCN's Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. In her new role, Taylor-Patch will lead the clinic's certification process centered around the key objectives of care coordination, utilization of evidence-based practices and continuous quality improvement, with a special emphasis on ensuring and improving equal access to care and support.
Better Places crowdfunding campaign launched for Vershire Town Center Pavilion
$20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places Program. Vermont Business Magazine Vershire residents will soon be able to enjoy an outdoor pavilion thoughtfully incorporated into the already established public facilities and grounds of Vershire’s Town Center thanks to a crowdfunding campaign(link is external) recently launched on January 19th. The campaign is sponsored by the (link is external)Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program(link is external) and led by the Town of Vershire and the Vershire Town Center Committee, with collaborative partnerships with VerShare, Vershire Recreation Committee, and TimberHomes Vermont.
Central VT Habitat for Humanity receives $10,000 donation from Kohl’s
Vermont Business Magazine “We are deeply blessed by the gracious support we have received from Kohl’s. To have been only 1 of more than 150 organizations nationwide to have received support from Kohl’s A Community with Heart program is a strong affirmation of the positive and important work we are doing to provide affordable homeownership opportunities to income sensitive people in Central VT.
Homelessness Awareness Day events January 19
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness (VCEH), alongside Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition, Vermont Interfaith Action, and Chittenden County Homeless Alliance, is planning the upcoming 2023 Homelessness Awareness Day in which we as shelter and service providers, various stakeholders, and community members work to raise community awareness of the homelessness issues facing the people of our state.
Former Deputy AG Joshua Diamond joins Dinse law firm
Civil litigator Joshua Diamond, who until recently served as Vermont's deputy attorney general under Attorney General TJ Donovan, has joined the Burlington law firm Dinse(link is external), where he will focus his practice on regulatory matters, litigation and government relations. During his six-year tenure as deputy AG, Diamond managed 140...
New $30 million Army Mountain Warfare School welcomes first class
Vermont Business Magazine The new Army Mountain Warfare School complex in Jericho is welcoming their first class. Students first reported to the school on Saturday, January 14, 2023. 2023 represents the 40th anniversary of the school. The Vermont Army National Guard and instructors at the Army Mountain Warfare School are...
ACLU lawsuit challenges rights violations by Bennington police officials
Dishonest and coercive tactics part of unlawful arrest, interrogation, and search by police department with troubled history. Vermont Business Magazine The ACLU filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of John Chinnici, who was unlawfully arrested, interrogated, and searched by Bennington police after they repeatedly pressured multiple witnesses and suspects to name Mr. Chinnici as an accomplice in a January 2016 armed robbery, despite the fact that Mr. Chinnici did not match witness descriptions and no other evidence connected him to the crime.
EPA to review cleanup at Springfield Superfund site this year
Vermont Business Magazine The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will conduct a comprehensive review of completed cleanup work at a National Priority List (NPL) Superfund site in Springfield, Vermont this year. The site will undergo a legally required Five-Year Review to ensure that previous remediation efforts at the site continue to protect public health and the environment.
Shelburne Museum establishes curatorship in Native American art
Shelburne Museum(link is external) has established a new curatorship in Native American art and appointed Victoria Sunnergren as the museum's first associate curator to hold the position, which is funded by the Henry Luce Foundation. In her new role, Sunnergren will lead the interpretation and exhibition of the museum’s collection...
