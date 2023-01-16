$20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places Program. Vermont Business Magazine Vershire residents will soon be able to enjoy an outdoor pavilion thoughtfully incorporated into the already established public facilities and grounds of Vershire’s Town Center thanks to a crowdfunding campaign(link is external) recently launched on January 19th. The campaign is sponsored by the (link is external)Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program(link is external) and led by the Town of Vershire and the Vershire Town Center Committee, with collaborative partnerships with VerShare, Vershire Recreation Committee, and TimberHomes Vermont.

VERSHIRE, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO