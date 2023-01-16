Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
New free DLC reveals Tomb Raider's dirty little secret
PowerWash simulator is no stranger to exotic locations, but this latest addition takes the cake. In a free, upcoming DLC, PowerWash enthusiasts will now be able to clean Croft Manor – a fondly remembered location from the classic Tomb Raider series. Square Enix Collective and FuturLab have teamed up...
TechRadar
Overwatch 2 Ashe: abilities, lore, and gameplay guide
In Overwatch 2, Ashe is notorious on and off the battlefield. A disgraced member of her bloodline, a notorious criminal, and a fighter who packs one of the deadliest punches with her ultimate B.O.B., it’s fair to say that she is a useful hero to get to grips with – and great fun to play.
TechRadar
Deadpool joins Marvel's Midnight Suns next week, adding new story missions
Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ first DLC now has a release date, a wacky new trailer, and a sassy frontman. Available January 26, The Good, The Bad and The Undead adds the wise-cracking, 4th wall-breaking Deadpool to Midnight Suns’ roster, as well as new story missions, more cosmetics, and upgrades to the Abbey – our heroes’ base of operations.
TechRadar
Invincible season 2 trailer is the perfect birthday gift for the hit Prime Video show
Finally, almost two years after its predecessor ended, Invincible season 2 has an teaser trailer and launch window. Revealed by Amazon Studios on Friday, January 20, the hugely popular Prime Video show will return to our screens in late 2023. The announcement comes two days before Invincible's 20th anniversary, with the graphic novel series originally debuting on January 22, 2003.
TechRadar
How to watch The Legend of Vox Machina: stream season 2 of the fantasy animation series
Individually, they’re a hot mess. Together, they’re Vox Machina: the only eight mercenaries crazy enough to take on murderous lords; evil, supernatural beings; and thundering, fire-breathing beasts. Based on the Critical Role web series, this hit adaptation asked the question, “what if Suicide Squad met Dungeons and Dragons and got blind drunk?”, and answers it with this bawdy, bloody, stunning animated TV series. Our guide below explains how to watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 online now on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
There are two clear winners in the PSVR 2 launch lineup
Big news for virtual reality fans: Sony has announced 13 more launch titles for the PSVR 2 library. This means that over 30 games will be available for the hardware when it releases next month. The PSVR 2 headset will release on February 22 and comes bundled with a couple...
TechRadar
JBL Quantum Stream Dual Pattern USB mic review: best for novice streamers
With a streamlined design and intuitive ease of use, the JBL Quantum Stream is a surprisingly capable USB mic. Fine-tuning settings, whether through the onboard controls or JBL’s app, is a breeze. And, the mic delivers in audio performance. Unfortunately, its port placement is one big issue. While there are some better USB mics out there, I think the JBL Quantum Stream is the perfect first USB mic for streamers.
TechRadar
I got this HyperX pajama cat keycap and it's too adorable for words
Back before CES 2023, HyperX previewed its upcoming Personalization line which would introduce a boatload of accessories to trick out your gaming space. One such product line is the keycap collection, which are 3D-printed keycaps either in the shape of adorable frogs, cats, and rubber duckies or cooler designs like dragons.
Comments / 0