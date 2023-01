The young Boston Celtics may have gone to the NBA Finals last season, but I think they just grew up on Thursday night. The Warriors were in town and Jayson Tatum came up huge after falling short against Golden State last season. His 34 points and 19 rebounds carried the Celtics to an OT win, 121-118, and Boston held onto the best record in the NBA.

BOSTON, MA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO