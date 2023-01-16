Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Game Of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke has “avoided” watching ‘House Of The Dragon’
Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke says she has “avoided” watching spin-off House Of The Dragon as it’s “too weird”. The spin-off series is one of many Thrones-related projects in the works at HBO, and shared its first season last year. House Of The Dragon,...
NME
Nintendo to increase the number of Switch consoles ahead of ‘Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’
Nintendo is reportedly set to increase the number of Switch consoles it makes this year, ahead of the release of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom. The report comes via Bloomberg, with sources telling the publication that Nintendo has informed suppliers and assembly partners that it plans to increase production in the next financial year, so from April 1 2023.
NME
‘M3GAN 2’ release date announced after creepy doll’s first outing proclaimed box office success
M3GAN 2 has officially received a release date following the success of M3GAN at the box office. M3GAN, which sees a child-like doll with A.I. go on a rampage, has been widely praised and also become an unexpected box office success. In response, a sequel has now been reported to be in development and tagged with a tentative release date.
NME
‘Scream VI’ will be “rawer” and “more aggressive” than previous films
Scream VI marks a decisive tone-shift from its predecessors, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have revealed – and fans should expect a more “visceral” experience this time around. The sixth movie in the long-running horror franchise, and the follow-up to 2022 reboot Scream, dropped a new...
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ confirms Deadpool release date in hilariously chaotic trailer
Firaxis has released a chaotically hilarious trailer to announce the release date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ first downloadable content (DLC) – check it out below. The Good, The Bad And The Undead is due for release January 26 and will make Deadpool a playable character in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.
NME
Crystal Dynamics to end support for ‘Marvel’s Avengers’
It’s been confirmed that Crystal Dynamics will end its support for Marvel’s Avengers later this year, following a final update in March. Marvel’s Avengers was released in 2020 via Square Enix but “all official support” for the action-adventure brawlers will end on September 30, 2023, with the game also coming off sale on the same date.
NME
‘Cobra Kai’ to end after newly confirmed sixth season
Cobra Kai has been renewed by Netflix for a sixth and final season. The fifth season of the Karate Kid dropped on the streaming service in September 2022 and saw the return of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), as they prepared to take on Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) growing karate empire.
NME
Kelsey Grammer praises “gifted” Nicholas Lyndhurst after casting star in ‘Frasier’ reboot: “He gets all the laughs”
Kelsey Grammer thinks that his new Frasier co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst is a “gifted” comic actor. Grammer, who has cast the Only Fools And Horses star in the reboot of the hit American sitcom, says Lyndhurst is a “magnificent” talent. “He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever worked with,” Grammer told the BBC following the news of the surprise casting.
Comments / 0