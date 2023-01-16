ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

6 killed, including teen mother and baby in Goshen, sheriff says

By John Houghton
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqDCG_0kGPZstH00

GOSHEN, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Tulare County Sherriff’s Office is investigating the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen, according to Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. The sheriff says one of the victims was a six-month-old baby.

Deputies responded to the 6800 Block of Harvest Road around 3:30 a.m. for multiple shots heard and believed there was possibly an active shooter due to the number of rounds being fired, according to Sheriff Boudreaux.

Boudreaux says when deputies arrived, they found two victims dead in the street.  As deputies searched the area, they found a third victim in the doorway of a home.

Deputies searched the area and found more victims including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old child who were shot and killed.

Boudreaux says there are at least two suspects, and this is not a random act of violence.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Driver spots huge sinkhole near Highway 198

A huge sinkhole was spotted Tuesday afternoon near highway 198 between the Monterey County and Fresno County lines. According to FOX26 Viewer Michael Soares, a large sinkhole was seen right before Priest Valley around 4 p.m. Soares also captured video of some rainwater runoff near Highway 198 as well.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Home invader and victim shootout, both dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — A home invader and a victim are both dead after a shootout on Saturday in Bakersfield. Authorities say a home was broken into by an estranged boyfriend on Snowden Avenue, near Old River Road and Harris Road. The man was armed with a gun and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

FOX40

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy