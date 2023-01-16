6 killed, including teen mother and baby in Goshen, sheriff says

GOSHEN, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Tulare County Sherriff’s Office is investigating the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen, according to Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. The sheriff says one of the victims was a six-month-old baby.

Deputies responded to the 6800 Block of Harvest Road around 3:30 a.m. for multiple shots heard and believed there was possibly an active shooter due to the number of rounds being fired, according to Sheriff Boudreaux.

Boudreaux says when deputies arrived, they found two victims dead in the street. As deputies searched the area, they found a third victim in the doorway of a home.

Deputies searched the area and found more victims including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old child who were shot and killed.

Boudreaux says there are at least two suspects, and this is not a random act of violence.

This is a developing story.

