Chapel Hill, NC

Technician Online

Canes score five straight goals in 5-2 win over Wild

Coming off of a tough loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, Jan. 15, the Carolina Hurricanes put on a dominating show with a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Jan. 19. The game, which was highlighted by multiple penalties from both benches, was a tad soporific to...
RALEIGH, NC

