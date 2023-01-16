Cubs Targeting Two Relief Pitchers to Bolster Bullpen

Following the singing of Trey Mancini, the Chicago Cubs are targeting two relief pitchers to bolster their bullpen heading into the 2023 MLB season.

The Chicago Cubs have every intention of contending this season. What the front office and ownership said heading into the winter has held true: they were going to spend money and make this team better.

On Saturday night, they signed first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini to a two-year, $14 million deal. Just the latest in a crazy winter for Chicago. Now, the Cubs are interested in adding relief pitcher Matt Moore or bringing back Andrew Chafin to help bolster the bullpen according to The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma .

Following a few years of decline here in the United States, Moore went to Japan and re-discovered himself. His transition from starter to reliever also played a role and in 2022 had a career season with the Texas Rangers. In 74.0 innings pitched, Moore recorded a 1.95 ERA.

Sometimes you just have to change it up a bit.

Chafin on the other hand, tossed 57.1 innings last season to the tune of a 2.83 ERA with a 1.169 WHIP. He was also effective and if he signed with Chicago, it would mark a reunion with the club. During his time with the Cubs, Chafin put up some of the best numbers of his career in 2021.

Either would make an excellent addition to the bullpen and help solidify some of the remaining question marks on this roster.

