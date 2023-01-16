UConn women’s basketball to face former East Hartford star Shailyn Pinkney in matchup with Seton Hall Tuesday

Manchester, CT - 2/8/19 - East Hartford's Shailyn Pinkney turns the corner on East Catholic's Emily Jeamel Friday night at East Catholic. East Hartford won the game 50-29. Photo by Brad Horrigan | bhorrigan@courant.com Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

Loud cheers could be heard throughout the XL Center as Shailyn Pinkney’s name was announced as part of Seton Hall’s starting lineup ahead of a matchup against UConn women’s basketball in late December.

The former East Hartford star, in her first season of college hoops after leading the Hornets to their first state championship as senior last year, was in awe of how many people showed her love throughout the game. There were lots of familiar faces in the stands, from her former East Hartford teammates to local middle schoolers — there as part of the Huskies’ field trip day — and even some of her former teachers.

“When I (saw) them at the UConn game, I was just filled with joy and I just couldn’t stop smiling,” Pinkney said. “I’ve never felt anything like that before. I was just really surprised … I couldn’t believe it that there was so many people supporting me.”

Pinkey will face the Huskies again on Tuesday, this time in South Orange, New Jersey on Seton Hall’s home court. She and the Pirates feel like they have something to prove following that 98-73 loss on Dec. 21.

“I feel like we just didn’t have enough hunger,” Pinkney said of the first game against UConn. “I feel like we have to have more pride. My coach (Tony Bozzella) always says that we got to show a little bit more pride.”

There’s extra pride on the line for Pinkney in the matchup as someone who grew up in Connecticut as a big UConn fan. She used to go to Huskies games as part of an after-school program. She remembers how excited she and all the other kids were as they waited for a bus to pick them up and take them to games, and they used to get special hoodies and team gear too.

Pinkney admired Kia Nurse during her time in Storrs from 2014 to 2018 and said watching the Canadian guard helped her develop her own game. There was also a special connection because Nurse participated in a program at Pinkney’s school to help mentor female athletes.

“She would just spend time with us and stuff like that,” Pinkney said of Nurse. “She just helped us on a personal level. So I used to watch her highlights, watch her at the games and stuff like that.”

It was surreal for Pinkney to be in a similar position when she visited East Hartford High while home for winter break after the UConn game in December. She went to one of her old team’s practices and ran drills with them, and also went to see them play in a game.

Pinkney admits it was a bit awkward, given that she was in those players’ position just a year ago, but it made her really happy to do it. She finds herself thinking back to her days at East Hartford, where she was a four-time CHSCA All-State and All-CCC First Team selection and named the 2020-21 Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year, all the time. It especially meant a lot to her to lead East Hartford to its first CCC tournament title and first Class LL state tournament championship in her senior season.

“I’m just really proud that I could do something like that for my school because we had never done it before,” Pinkney said. “I feel like it was really special because it was my senior year and it was the last year to do something. I’m just happy I could do it for my school, really, and for the teammates I played with that time and my coaches and everybody, all the staff members from East Hartford High School.”

Pinkney said it’s been a big adjustment from high school to college. She feels like she’s grown a lot as a player and a person over the last several months, learning a lot from her teammates, coaches and the game itself.

“You have to really be mentally tough for college basketball,” Pinkney said. “And physically, a lot of the girls are really stronger and faster and everything, so it’s really something I had to get used to. And also there’s certain things that you need to know on the court, like I’ve learned that it’s a lot about personnel when you do scout and stuff. There’s so many things that you have to notice.”

Pinkney has started 14 of 18 games for the Pirates this season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game. She had a big moment in the game following the first UConn matchup, when she came up with a steal-and-score to spark a run in the fourth quarter of a 72-62 win over Georgetown on Dec. 28. It felt good to come up big for her team in that way, giving Pinkney a boost of confidence she’s trying to capitalize on moving forward.

“I’ve just been working on having more confidence,” Pinkney said. “And I’m trying to work on my shot a little bit so when I do get those open looks I’ll be shooting better and everything. But really, I’ve just been trying to be a good team player and just do my role and do my job.”

The latest on the injury front for UConn

There’s a chance UConn could have just seven players available when it faces Seton Hall on the road.

Azzi Fudd exited in the second quarter of the Huskies’ 65-50 win over Georgetown after appearing to re-aggravate her right knee on a collision with Hoya Ariel Jenkins. She sat on the bench for the rest of the contest wearing a big ice pack over the knee, which she first injured at Notre Dame on Dec. 4 and then missed eight games for before returning at St. John’s last Wednesday. It’s unclear whether or not she’ll be available Tuesday.

“The doc’s taking a look at it right now,” head coach Geno Auriemma said of Fudd’s knee postgame. “She was going through the lane and trying to get from here to there, and somebody on the other team I think just kind of bumped it, tweaked it a little bit. I guess they’ll know more in-depth after they look at it. But par for the course.”

Caroline Ducharme and Ayanna Patterson both sat out of Sunday’s game in concussion protocol. Auriemma didn’t have a definitive answer on when either would be back when asked for an update postgame.

“It’s on an individual basis,” Auriemma said. “So depending on how they react to their workouts.”

Here’s what else you need to know for the game.

Site: Walsh Gymnasium

Time: 7 p.m.

Series: UConn, 56-10

Last meeting: No. 9 UConn 98, Seton Hall 73 at XL Center on Dec. 21, 2022

TV: SNY; Allen Bestwick (pxp), Meghan Culmo (analyst), Maria Marino (sideline)

Streaming: SNY app

Radio: UConn Sports Network on 97.9 ESPN