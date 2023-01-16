ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

UConn women’s basketball to face former East Hartford star Shailyn Pinkney in matchup with Seton Hall Tuesday

By Lila Bromberg, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7jPB_0kGPZXY800
Manchester, CT - 2/8/19 - East Hartford's Shailyn Pinkney turns the corner on East Catholic's Emily Jeamel Friday night at East Catholic. East Hartford won the game 50-29. Photo by Brad Horrigan | bhorrigan@courant.com Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

Loud cheers could be heard throughout the XL Center as Shailyn Pinkney’s name was announced as part of Seton Hall’s starting lineup ahead of a matchup against UConn women’s basketball in late December.

The former East Hartford star, in her first season of college hoops after leading the Hornets to their first state championship as senior last year, was in awe of how many people showed her love throughout the game. There were lots of familiar faces in the stands, from her former East Hartford teammates to local middle schoolers — there as part of the Huskies’ field trip day — and even some of her former teachers.

“When I (saw) them at the UConn game, I was just filled with joy and I just couldn’t stop smiling,” Pinkney said. “I’ve never felt anything like that before. I was just really surprised … I couldn’t believe it that there was so many people supporting me.”

Pinkey will face the Huskies again on Tuesday, this time in South Orange, New Jersey on Seton Hall’s home court. She and the Pirates feel like they have something to prove following that 98-73 loss on Dec. 21.

“I feel like we just didn’t have enough hunger,” Pinkney said of the first game against UConn. “I feel like we have to have more pride. My coach (Tony Bozzella) always says that we got to show a little bit more pride.”

There’s extra pride on the line for Pinkney in the matchup as someone who grew up in Connecticut as a big UConn fan. She used to go to Huskies games as part of an after-school program. She remembers how excited she and all the other kids were as they waited for a bus to pick them up and take them to games, and they used to get special hoodies and team gear too.

Pinkney admired Kia Nurse during her time in Storrs from 2014 to 2018 and said watching the Canadian guard helped her develop her own game. There was also a special connection because Nurse participated in a program at Pinkney’s school to help mentor female athletes.

“She would just spend time with us and stuff like that,” Pinkney said of Nurse. “She just helped us on a personal level. So I used to watch her highlights, watch her at the games and stuff like that.”

It was surreal for Pinkney to be in a similar position when she visited East Hartford High while home for winter break after the UConn game in December. She went to one of her old team’s practices and ran drills with them, and also went to see them play in a game.

Pinkney admits it was a bit awkward, given that she was in those players’ position just a year ago, but it made her really happy to do it. She finds herself thinking back to her days at East Hartford, where she was a four-time CHSCA All-State and All-CCC First Team selection and named the 2020-21 Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year, all the time. It especially meant a lot to her to lead East Hartford to its first CCC tournament title and first Class LL state tournament championship in her senior season.

“I’m just really proud that I could do something like that for my school because we had never done it before,” Pinkney said. “I feel like it was really special because it was my senior year and it was the last year to do something. I’m just happy I could do it for my school, really, and for the teammates I played with that time and my coaches and everybody, all the staff members from East Hartford High School.”

Pinkney said it’s been a big adjustment from high school to college. She feels like she’s grown a lot as a player and a person over the last several months, learning a lot from her teammates, coaches and the game itself.

“You have to really be mentally tough for college basketball,” Pinkney said. “And physically, a lot of the girls are really stronger and faster and everything, so it’s really something I had to get used to. And also there’s certain things that you need to know on the court, like I’ve learned that it’s a lot about personnel when you do scout and stuff. There’s so many things that you have to notice.”

Pinkney has started 14 of 18 games for the Pirates this season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game. She had a big moment in the game following the first UConn matchup, when she came up with a steal-and-score to spark a run in the fourth quarter of a 72-62 win over Georgetown on Dec. 28. It felt good to come up big for her team in that way, giving Pinkney a boost of confidence she’s trying to capitalize on moving forward.

“I’ve just been working on having more confidence,” Pinkney said. “And I’m trying to work on my shot a little bit so when I do get those open looks I’ll be shooting better and everything. But really, I’ve just been trying to be a good team player and just do my role and do my job.”

The latest on the injury front for UConn

There’s a chance UConn could have just seven players available when it faces Seton Hall on the road.

Azzi Fudd exited in the second quarter of the Huskies’ 65-50 win over Georgetown after appearing to re-aggravate her right knee on a collision with Hoya Ariel Jenkins. She sat on the bench for the rest of the contest wearing a big ice pack over the knee, which she first injured at Notre Dame on Dec. 4 and then missed eight games for before returning at St. John’s last Wednesday. It’s unclear whether or not she’ll be available Tuesday.

“The doc’s taking a look at it right now,” head coach Geno Auriemma said of Fudd’s knee postgame. “She was going through the lane and trying to get from here to there, and somebody on the other team I think just kind of bumped it, tweaked it a little bit. I guess they’ll know more in-depth after they look at it. But par for the course.”

Caroline Ducharme and Ayanna Patterson both sat out of Sunday’s game in concussion protocol. Auriemma didn’t have a definitive answer on when either would be back when asked for an update postgame.

“It’s on an individual basis,” Auriemma said. “So depending on how they react to their workouts.”

Here’s what else you need to know for the game.

Site: Walsh Gymnasium

Time: 7 p.m.

Series: UConn, 56-10

Last meeting: No. 9 UConn 98, Seton Hall 73 at XL Center on Dec. 21, 2022

TV: SNY; Allen Bestwick (pxp), Meghan Culmo (analyst), Maria Marino (sideline)

Streaming: SNY app

Radio: UConn Sports Network on 97.9 ESPN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

'Just weird': Injury bug plagues women's college hoops

HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn star Azzi Fudd was battling for rebounding position in the first half Sunday when she banged knees with Georgetown’s Ariel Jenkins. Fudd left the game and did not return. It was just her second game back after missing eight games with an injury to...
HARTFORD, CT
hattersherald.com

Danbury Basketball beats Staples and Remains Undefeated

The Danbury Hatter’s perfect season continues after defeating their FCIAC rival, the Staples Wreckers (who were also undefeated) by a score of 63-54 on Tuesday, 1/17. Danbury (9-0) is now the only undefeated team in the FCIAC and just one of the two undefeated boys teams in the state; Windsor Locks (7-0) is the other undefeated team in Connecticut. The Danbury Hatters are now ranked 5th in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll.
DANBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Coach Marco Classic will honor late coach during boys basketball game at New Britain High School

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Hurricanes are hosting the first Coach Marco Classic in honor of the late Coach Marco Antonio Villa this Friday night at the high school. “It has been a long time (at least 10 years) since New Britain High School and E.C. Goodwin Technical High School played each other,” said Michaelknight Zayas, freshman coach and teacher at New Britain High School. “And this year with both schools being on the calendar the coaching staff thought it would be a great idea to recognize Coach Marco with his connection to the New Britain community but also the fact that he graduated from E.C. and coached at New Britain High.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Some CT high school referees went months without payment despite complaints

As the school year reaches its midpoint, frustration has been mounting for some high school officials and referees who have yet to be paid for games dating back to September. Officials who have worked high school football, soccer, and volleyball games at the state’s technical schools have seen significant delays in payment for their services, or, as of early this week, have not been paid at all dating as far back as opening week for all levels - varsity, junior varsity and freshmen.
CONNECTICUT STATE
tunxis.edu

CT State Swears In First Chief of Police

Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
FARMINGTON, CT
UC Daily Campus

Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?

Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

9 of the BEST Korean BBQ Restaurants in CT in 2023

If you are looking for some amazing Korean BBQ in CT, you’ve come to the right place. Korean BBQ is some of the most flavorful food on the planet and Connecticut actually has some pretty good Korean joints. Whether you’re in the mood for Beef Bulgogi or something new...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Boot Blacks and the Struggle to Survive in Hartford

A story circulated in Hartford toward the end of the 19th century about a young bootblack who worked on a steamship. Perhaps he found the competition on dry land too stiff; the number of boys working in the trade always grew when times were hard. But even the meager sum that shining shoes brought into the family sometimes meant the difference between eating and going hungry.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18

On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man hospitalized after being shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot early Thursday in Hartford, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of 22 Elliott Street, according to police. The man was alert and conscious at the scene. Police have not released further […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police seized a record 367 guns in 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police seized a record number of guns last year, and 2023 is off to a similar start, according to officers. More than 367 guns were seized in 2022, which also saw an increase in homicides on Hartford streets. One in five of those was stolen. “The rest we believe are […]
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy