RIP C.J. Harris! Every 'American Idol' Singer Who Has Died Since Competing

 5 days ago

Jennifer Lopez favorite from 2014 C.J. Harris dies at 31.

Across 20 seasons and two networks (ABC and FOX), American Idol has brought us an indescribable amount of talent. But sometimes even the brightest stars burn out too soon, and the singing show is not immune from tragically losing alumni. Here are all the American Idol singers who have died so far.

American Idol deaths

Nikki McKibbin (season 1)

Nikki McKibbin was part of the very first season of American Idol , which propelled the show and its cast to superstardom. Nikki was part of that winning formula, as the hard rocker made her way to the Final 3 alongside Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini . On October 28, 2020, she suffered a brain aneurysm, which put her on life support. She was taken off of it and died a few days later on Nov. 1, 2020.

Willie Spence (season 19)

Willie Spence hooked audiences with his soulful voice. His talent and personality took him all the way to the finale of Idol season 19 on ABC, where he ultimately finished as runner-up. Willie died in a car crash on Oct. 11, 2022 in Tennessee, allegedly moments after he recorded a video on his Instagram of him singing "You Are My Hiding Place." The news was first revealed by fellow Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee, who he had performed with last year on the show.

Rickey Smith (season 2)

Rickey Smith won America over immediately with his infectious smile and warm personality. He was ultimately eliminated in 8th place on Idol season 2. Rickey was killed by a drunk driver on May 5, 2016 in Oklahoma, where he moved back to after a post-show music career in L.A. didn't pan out.

Marque Lynche (season 3)

Marque Lynche made the Top 32 of season 3 as the first televised audition of the season, though he did not ultimately made it to the finals. His last name carries some Idol legacy, as his brother Michael went all the way to the Top 4 in season 9. Former Mouseketeer Marque was found dead in his apartment on Dec. 6, 2015, believed to have died due to alcoholism.

Leah LaBelle (season 3)

Leah LaBelle earned a wildcard spot in Idol 's third season, before being eliminated in 12th place. The soul singer was killed in a car crash in Studio City, California on Jan. 31, 2018. She was in the passenger seat next to her boyfriend, basketball player Rasual Butler , who was revealed to have drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Joanne Borgella (season 7)

In season 7, Joanne Borgella made the live shows, though she was one of the first eliminated at the Top 24. Before appearing on American Idol , she appeared on and won the Mo'Nique's Fat Chance pageant in 2005. In October 2014, the Brooklyn native died from a rare form of endometrial cancer.

Michael Johns (season 7)

Aussie native Michael Johns was the first major Idol alum to die. He made a big impression on the star-studded season 7, rocking the mic with his stage presence. He passed away on August 1, 2014 at the age of 35 due to dilated cardiomyopathy, in what the coroner called an enlarged heart and "fatty liver."

C.J. Harris

The Alabama native, who won the hearts of fans and judges on season 13 American Idol , died Sunday , Jan. 15, 2023, in his hometown of Jasper. He was 31.

According to TMZ , he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

When he was eliminated from the competition in sixth place in 2014, Jennifer Lopez wiped away tears as he sang his send-off song, "Can't You See." He was so emotional that he couldn't get through the entire song, that's when his fellow contestants surrounded him in a hug.

We're sending a hug to his entire family today.

