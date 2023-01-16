ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deptford Township, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Board of ed swears in new members

The Mount Laurel Board of Education swore in three new members and approved several board-related appointments at its reorganization meeting on Jan. 3. For the three, three-year terms available, last year’s annual school election results showed Curtis Green led with 7,194 votes, followed by Danielle Stuffo with 6,275, and Roger E. Gibson with 5,982.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Organization empowers service to the community

In the ongoing search for volunteers as first responders, Emergency Education and Development (EED) Executive Director Paul Bush hopes the community will recognize the importance of his organization’s seminars to join the effort. “By getting involved, the community does its part by investing in the public service workers who...
HAINESPORT, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mantua native spreads awareness of melanoma

After her own battle with Stage 1 melanoma, Mantua native Mary Beth Konieck started the Sunscreen Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide sunscreen for local law enforcement and spread awareness of the deadly skin cancer. She started small by donating sunscreen to the Pitman police department where her...
PITMAN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

A season of K-9 giving

The Washington Township Police Department has received more than $20,000 for its K-9 unit, collected during the holiday’s first K-9 season of giving. The K-9 unit is home to five working dogs and their handlers and is supported solely through donations from the community; it receives no government funding.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Two Hamilton, NJ Residents on NBC TV Hit Show Tonight

Well this is exciting. Two Hamilton Township (Mercer County) residents are going to be on TV TONIGHT (Tuesday, January 17th), according to the Hamilton Township Facebook page and TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Steinert Alum, Alejandro Hernandez and 13-year-old, Roman Engel, will both be appearing in the two-hour series finale of the hit...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
WHYY

Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey

An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Mayor Zimmerman introduces self to community

I am honored to serve as your new Mayor. As a 30-year resident who’s served on the Township Committee for the past fifteen years (and as Deputy Mayor for the last seven years), it’s a welcoming opportunity to head our Township in this top leadership role. First and...
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here

For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta

There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

10 Old-school South Jersey Restaurants Make List of Best in NJ

A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keep hungry customers coming back for more.
HACKENSACK, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Commissioner reflects on 2022 in Camden County

Camden County and state officials gathered at the county boathouse in Pennsauken on Jan. 17 for the first town hall of the year. The meeting began with an honor for Air Force veteran Michael Scully, who was deployed eight times in his 27-year service to war zones that included Iraq and Afghanistan. He has received 37 ribbons and medals of accomplishments, including the Global War on Terrorism service medal and the Naval commendation medal.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
HARRISBURG, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ

