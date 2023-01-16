KTVE/KARD celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Dr. King was an American Baptist minister and activist who was one of the most notable leaders during the civil rights movement.

With his nonviolent approach, Dr. King led marches to uplift civil rights such as labor rights, desegregation, and the right to vote. During his leadership, Dr. King was over the Montgomery bus boycott from 1955 to 1956, the Albany movement in 1961, the Birmingham campaign in 1963, the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963, and many more.

Dr. King also gave memorable speeches during his career such as “I Have a Dream” in 1963, “Our God is Marching On” in 1965, and “I’ve been to the Mountaintop” in 1968. On April 4, 1968. Dr. King’s legacy continues to live on nearly 55 years after his assassination.