Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water

DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This chic date night restaurant offers some healthier fare

Between the perfectly cooked branzino and the carefully curated atmosphere, you can tell the group behind Leila in Detroit pays attention to the details. The owner, Samy Eid, comes from the same family that created the longstanding fine dining restaurant, Phoenicia in Birmingham. While Eid worked there, he always had a passion to open his own restaurant in Detroit, and in 2019, he got his chance.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rochester woman wins $500,000 lottery prize thanks to multiplier on Powerball ticket

ROCHESTER, Mich. – A Rochester woman’s $50,000 lottery win was increased tenfold thanks to the multiplier on her Powerball ticket. Deborah Bates, 65, of Rochester, matched the four white balls and the Powerball from the Dec. 14 drawing -- 36-51-59-66-68, Powerball 25. She won $50,000, but thanks to the Power Play, her prize was multiplied to $500,000.
ROCHESTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Detroit firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he sold drugs across Macomb County. Gerald Trombley was arrested by Sterling Heights police but has yet to be arraigned. Police say he sold narcotics and prescription pills in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe. It’s one thing...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Take advantage of our mild weather this weekend with family-friendly winter events and festivals this weekend. Fire & Ice Festival (Downtown Rochester), Friday & Saturday: Bundle up the family for a fun wintery bash for all ages. Take part in an ice carving competition or scavenger hunt. Play games like corn hole or try your luck at axe throwing. It’s also your last chance to see Downtown Rochester’s Big, Bright Light Show. Don’t miss each night’s epic finale of fireworks. Admission is free. More info here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

January thunderstorms possible in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – No question that it’s been a mild start to January, but could we get a few gusty thunderstorms Thursday? It looks like we really could. Rain moves in after midnight from south to north. South of Detroit will likely see rain, but we can’t rule out this precipitation starting as a mix of rain and snow. By the morning commute, it should be just rain as temps will be above freezing across all of Metro Detroit. Lows in the mid-20s.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

13-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home

DETROIT – A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing after he left his Detroit home earlier this week and didn’t return. Kamreen Harrington, 13, disappeared around 11 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) from a home in the 16500 block of Ward Avenue on the city’s west side. He still has not returned, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County school district looking for bus drivers

FARMINGTON, Mich. – If you love car rides and want weekends and holidays off, being a bus driver could be a good fit for you. Farmington Public Schools are hiring bus drivers, and they want you to “not knock it till you try it.”. There is a bus...
FARMINGTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-696 reopened in Oakland County after power line mishap

Oakland COUNTY, Mich. – The one-vehicle crash that caused lane closures of I-696 at Bermuda and Woodward in Oakland County has been cleared and reopened. A crash has led to down powerlines, causing the closure of all lanes of I-696 at Bermuda and at Woodward in Oakland County. One...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus. “I write this communication with a heavy heart,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah wrote in a message to the community. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man connected to 2 fatal shootings in December faces 8 charges

DETROIT – A Detroit man who was involved in two shootings in December has been charged with the murder of two men. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office reported on Wednesday that Lemonte Richawn Jackson, 25, has been charged for the murder of Detroiter’s 30-year-old Rodney Carter and 26-year-old Patrick Jones.
DETROIT, MI

