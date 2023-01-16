Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Who decided on new Detroit area code? Here’s what experts are saying on switch from 313 to 679
DETROIT – The state of Michigan is running out of 313 area codes and may be adding 679 into the mix in the Detroit area by late 2025. But why 679? Who decided on that code? Local 4 sat down with an expert to find out. Area code 313...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan baby formula plant under investigation -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis formula plant under criminal investigation by Department of Justice. According to a report, Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis Michigan infant formula plant is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water
DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This chic date night restaurant offers some healthier fare
Between the perfectly cooked branzino and the carefully curated atmosphere, you can tell the group behind Leila in Detroit pays attention to the details. The owner, Samy Eid, comes from the same family that created the longstanding fine dining restaurant, Phoenicia in Birmingham. While Eid worked there, he always had a passion to open his own restaurant in Detroit, and in 2019, he got his chance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rochester woman wins $500,000 lottery prize thanks to multiplier on Powerball ticket
ROCHESTER, Mich. – A Rochester woman’s $50,000 lottery win was increased tenfold thanks to the multiplier on her Powerball ticket. Deborah Bates, 65, of Rochester, matched the four white balls and the Powerball from the Dec. 14 drawing -- 36-51-59-66-68, Powerball 25. She won $50,000, but thanks to the Power Play, her prize was multiplied to $500,000.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Hospitals in Metro Detroit see downward trend in respiratory illnesses
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Sara Keyser -- Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan. “Flu is around but...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Detroit firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he sold drugs across Macomb County. Gerald Trombley was arrested by Sterling Heights police but has yet to be arraigned. Police say he sold narcotics and prescription pills in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe. It’s one thing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Take advantage of our mild weather this weekend with family-friendly winter events and festivals this weekend. Fire & Ice Festival (Downtown Rochester), Friday & Saturday: Bundle up the family for a fun wintery bash for all ages. Take part in an ice carving competition or scavenger hunt. Play games like corn hole or try your luck at axe throwing. It’s also your last chance to see Downtown Rochester’s Big, Bright Light Show. Don’t miss each night’s epic finale of fireworks. Admission is free. More info here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
January thunderstorms possible in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – No question that it’s been a mild start to January, but could we get a few gusty thunderstorms Thursday? It looks like we really could. Rain moves in after midnight from south to north. South of Detroit will likely see rain, but we can’t rule out this precipitation starting as a mix of rain and snow. By the morning commute, it should be just rain as temps will be above freezing across all of Metro Detroit. Lows in the mid-20s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home
DETROIT – A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing after he left his Detroit home earlier this week and didn’t return. Kamreen Harrington, 13, disappeared around 11 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) from a home in the 16500 block of Ward Avenue on the city’s west side. He still has not returned, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County school district looking for bus drivers
FARMINGTON, Mich. – If you love car rides and want weekends and holidays off, being a bus driver could be a good fit for you. Farmington Public Schools are hiring bus drivers, and they want you to “not knock it till you try it.”. There is a bus...
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-696 reopened in Oakland County after power line mishap
Oakland COUNTY, Mich. – The one-vehicle crash that caused lane closures of I-696 at Bermuda and Woodward in Oakland County has been cleared and reopened. A crash has led to down powerlines, causing the closure of all lanes of I-696 at Bermuda and at Woodward in Oakland County. One...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how a shattered fence is being used to heal a heartbroken community in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A shattered fence in Lincoln Park is a grim reminder of a tragic moment that shattered an entire community. Four young lives were lost in November 2022 when a teenager on a joy ride crashed an SUV. “Every day when you drive by, and you...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus. “I write this communication with a heavy heart,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah wrote in a message to the community. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Garbage juice’: Farmington Hills community concerned over leakage coming from trash trucks
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Lorna Slenkai was out with her best bud, her dog named Magnum, for their afternoon stroll in Farmington Hills. A few weeks ago, though, she noticed something strange on the road. “If you’ve seen oil sheens, it’s like the rainbow, the sheen that will go...
ClickOnDetroit.com
33 years ago: Baby found dead, abandoned on front porch in Detroit
DETROIT – A baby was found dead on the front porch of a home in Detroit more than three decades ago. The baby was found on Jan. 19, 1990. It has been 33 years and she still has not been identified. She is described as Black, 1′4′' tall and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video: NB Lodge Freeway reopen in Detroit after crash closed all lanes
DETROIT – The northbound side of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit has reopened to traffic Wednesday morning following a crash on the city’s northwest side. At around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 18, a car crash occurred on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) near West McNichols Road. See footage from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man connected to 2 fatal shootings in December faces 8 charges
DETROIT – A Detroit man who was involved in two shootings in December has been charged with the murder of two men. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office reported on Wednesday that Lemonte Richawn Jackson, 25, has been charged for the murder of Detroiter’s 30-year-old Rodney Carter and 26-year-old Patrick Jones.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County prosecutor apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ Robert E. Lee social media posts
The Macomb County prosecutor has issued an apology after coming under fire for social media posts marking the birthday of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general in the U.S. Civil War. On Thursday, Jan. 19, a post commemorating Lee’s birthday was shared to the official Facebook and Twitter accounts for...
