D-Von Dudley Announces He Is Parting Ways With WWE

D-Von Dudley is moving on from WWE. D-Von Dudley is a WWE Hall of Famer and has worked for the past several years as a producer and coach in WWE. In June of 2022, Dudley began working as a coach for the NXT brand, but now, he has announced in a new tweet that he is parting ways with the company.
Wrestlers Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe On 1/18 AEW Dynamite, Tribute Show To Be Filmed

The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) on Tuesday, January 17 when he died in a car accident. He was 38. Briscoe was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark Briscoe and a member of the ROH Hall of Fame. Jay was a staple of ROH, competing in the first-ever match in the company, winning the ROH World Title two times, and the ROH Tag Team Titles with his brother 13 times.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Backstage News, Producers For 1/9-1/13

- Despite being referred to as "Michin" Mia Yim on air, she's just Michin internally. - Original scripts called for the Usos to be ringside with Solo Sikoa. - Akira Tozawa at one point was planned to accompany Street Profits to the ring. - Akira Tozawa vs. Odyssey Jones, and...
Ric Flair: I Don't Want To Wrestle Again, I Just Wish I Could Redo My Last Match

Ric Flair says he doesn't want to wrestle again, but he wishes he could redo his last match. Flair, 73, returned to the ring for the first time since 2011 at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on July 31. There, he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo and defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The WWE Hall of Famer passed out twice during the match due to dehydration, and he also faked a heart attack. Flair previously said "never say never" about returning to the ring.
Report: Lita Set To Be At WWE Raw XXX

Another legend is reportedly set for the WWE Raw 30th anniversary show. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Lita is set to be at Raw on Monday. The WWE Hall of Famer is also slated to film content for WWE's programming on A&E next week. Lita had a brief return...
Thunder Rosa Says She'll Be Back On The Road With AEW Soon, But Not Wrestling

Thunder Rosa has provided another update on her status. Rosa has been sidelined with a back injury since August when she announced she would have to step away from competition, creating an Interim AEW Women's Championship that eventually became the undisputed AEW Women's Championship due to Rosa's extended absence. It...
Viewership For AEW Dynamite On 1/18/23 Holds Steady, Demo Rating Dips

The numbers are in for the January 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 11 drew 969,000 viewers. This number is up a tick from the 967,000 viewers the show posted on January 4, and the show's highest viewership since October 26.
Details, Contract Status' On Several Wrestlers

Fightful Select has learned details behind several names and their contract status'. Although she hasn't popped back up in WWE as of yet, Fightful is told that not only is Chelsea Green signed to WWE, she has been for quite some time and is still awaiting creative. We've asked her to confirm personally a number of times, but that won't happen for obvious reasons. Green shut down her Onlyfans page recently, and Major Pod had to limit the production of new Chelsea Green merchandise as a result of her signing.
