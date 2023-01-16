Read full article on original website
Gail Kim Has 'Passed Along The Idea' Of Working With Other Companies Like Stardom For All-Women's Show
Gail Kim would love to work with other promotions. Since WWE Evolution in 2018, all-female shows have become a major talking point in wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance held their own all-female show in 2021 with NWA Empowerrr. There were no follow up WWE Evolution or NWA Empowerrr shows.
D-Von Dudley Announces He Is Parting Ways With WWE
D-Von Dudley is moving on from WWE. D-Von Dudley is a WWE Hall of Famer and has worked for the past several years as a producer and coach in WWE. In June of 2022, Dudley began working as a coach for the NXT brand, but now, he has announced in a new tweet that he is parting ways with the company.
Rocky Romero Wins NWA World Historic Welterweight Title on CMLL Viernes Espectacular (1/20/2023).
New NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion Crowned. On the 1/22/2023 edition of CMLL's Viernes Espectaculares, NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion Volador Jr defended his championship against NJPW Star & member of CHAOS Rocky Romero. This was Volador Jr's first title defense in over a year, circling back to 2/11/2022 where...
Wrestlers Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe On 1/18 AEW Dynamite, Tribute Show To Be Filmed
The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) on Tuesday, January 17 when he died in a car accident. He was 38. Briscoe was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark Briscoe and a member of the ROH Hall of Fame. Jay was a staple of ROH, competing in the first-ever match in the company, winning the ROH World Title two times, and the ROH Tag Team Titles with his brother 13 times.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Backstage News, Producers For 1/9-1/13
- Despite being referred to as "Michin" Mia Yim on air, she's just Michin internally. - Original scripts called for the Usos to be ringside with Solo Sikoa. - Akira Tozawa at one point was planned to accompany Street Profits to the ring. - Akira Tozawa vs. Odyssey Jones, and...
Gail Kim: If Mickie James Wanted Me To Come Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Her, I Would Do It
Gail Kim is open to facing Mickie James. Before she won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Hard To Kill, Mickie James stated that she asked Gail Kim to come out of retirement to face her as part of Mickie's Last Rodeo. Mickie said Gail had declined, but now that Mickie is the Knockouts Champion, Gail sounds more open to it.
Ric Flair: I Don't Want To Wrestle Again, I Just Wish I Could Redo My Last Match
Ric Flair says he doesn't want to wrestle again, but he wishes he could redo his last match. Flair, 73, returned to the ring for the first time since 2011 at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on July 31. There, he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo and defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The WWE Hall of Famer passed out twice during the match due to dehydration, and he also faked a heart attack. Flair previously said "never say never" about returning to the ring.
Kofi Kingston Says He Has A Couple Years Left On Contract, Wants To Work With New Day After Wrestling
Kofi Kingston discusses potentially winding down his wrestling career. In December 2019, Kofi signed a new five-year deal with WWE, indicating that his contract would run to December 2024. Kingston, 41, joined WWE, signing with their developmental territory, in 2006 and has been part of the company ever since. Speaking...
Spoilers: Knockouts Debut, New No Surrender Match At 1/20 IMPACT Tapings
Big spoilers coming out the January 20 IMPACT Wrestling tapings. IMPACT held its latest set of television tapings on January 20 from Kissimmee, FL. During the tapings, multiple Knockouts debuted, a new match was set up for No Surrender, and more. Read below if you want to be spoiled (courtesy...
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won't Be Back On TV 'At This Moment,' But Plans Could Change
Nick Khan weighs in on Vince McMahon potentially returning to television. After reports from the Wall Street Journal came out in June 2022 alleging that Vince McMahon participated in sexual misconduct and paid hush money, McMahon appeared on episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. When it was announced that...
Report: Lita Set To Be At WWE Raw XXX
Another legend is reportedly set for the WWE Raw 30th anniversary show. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Lita is set to be at Raw on Monday. The WWE Hall of Famer is also slated to film content for WWE's programming on A&E next week. Lita had a brief return...
RJ City Has Not Seen Arn Anderson Since They Filmed Hey! (EW), Wants Jake Roberts On The Show
RJ City's Hey! (EW) is released every Sunday on AEW's YouTube channel and has featured names such as Saraya, William Regal, Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade, and more. Working with RJ allows these straight-lace personalities to let loose and adlib in ways that differ from your standard wrestling promo.
Tag Team Tourney! | Smackdown & AEW Rampage 1/20/2023 | Show Review & Results | R.I.P. Jay Briscoe
Kate (@misskatefabe) and Alex Pawlowski (@alexsourgraps) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage. Tonight's superchat and humperchat donations will be donated to the Pugh family. Reach for the sky, boy. Smackdown:. - Tag Contender Tournament: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Viking Raiders. - LA Knight in action. - Tag...
Sting: Great Muta Is The Only Japanese Wrestler That Ever Transcended Wrestling In America
Sting comments on Great Muta's upcoming retirement. The Great Muta is set to have his last match on January 22 for Pro Wrestling NOAH. He will team with Sting & Darby Allin to take on Hakushi, AKIRA, & Naomichi Marufuji. Muta and Sting have a long history as rivals and...
Veda Scott On People Who Hate-Watch Wrestling: 'Why Spend So Much Time On What You Don’t Like?'
Veda Scott doesn't understand people who hate-watch professional wrestling. Professional wrestling, like any sport or entertainment medium, has its fair share of people who will watch any given product to nitpick or be negative. Also, like any other entertainment medium, wrestling is subjective, and what entertains some may not work for others.
WWE Raw On 1/16 Records 12% Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 16 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 16 averaged 1.489 million viewers. This number is down big from the 1.693 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.42 rating in...
Thunder Rosa Says She'll Be Back On The Road With AEW Soon, But Not Wrestling
Thunder Rosa has provided another update on her status. Rosa has been sidelined with a back injury since August when she announced she would have to step away from competition, creating an Interim AEW Women's Championship that eventually became the undisputed AEW Women's Championship due to Rosa's extended absence. It...
Viewership For AEW Dynamite On 1/18/23 Holds Steady, Demo Rating Dips
The numbers are in for the January 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 11 drew 969,000 viewers. This number is up a tick from the 967,000 viewers the show posted on January 4, and the show's highest viewership since October 26.
Viewership Information For First Episode Of Dana White's Power Slap On TBS With AEW Dynamite Lead-In
Viewership information for the inaugural episode of Dana White's Power Slap on TBS. Dana White's Power Slap debuted on TBS on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the show amassed 295,000 viewers. The show also garnered a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic. According to ShowBuzz, Power Slap...
Details, Contract Status' On Several Wrestlers
Fightful Select has learned details behind several names and their contract status'. Although she hasn't popped back up in WWE as of yet, Fightful is told that not only is Chelsea Green signed to WWE, she has been for quite some time and is still awaiting creative. We've asked her to confirm personally a number of times, but that won't happen for obvious reasons. Green shut down her Onlyfans page recently, and Major Pod had to limit the production of new Chelsea Green merchandise as a result of her signing.
