Ric Flair says he doesn't want to wrestle again, but he wishes he could redo his last match. Flair, 73, returned to the ring for the first time since 2011 at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on July 31. There, he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo and defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The WWE Hall of Famer passed out twice during the match due to dehydration, and he also faked a heart attack. Flair previously said "never say never" about returning to the ring.

2 DAYS AGO