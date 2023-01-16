Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
msn.com
ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna
In less than a month, Super Bowl LVIII will be upon us, gracing sports fans with a game between two of the best teams the NFL has to offer. Some people may not be as excited for the actual matchup as they are for the always popular halftime show, though. This year’s game will see Rihanna take center stage and headline the event for the first time. Many have been talking about the performance, including ESPN host Stephen A. Smith. But now, the journalist is apologizing for a "horrific" mistake after his social media team posted a video of the chat.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Jerod Mayo’s New England Future
While there have been few updates since last week’s unprecedented statement, it appears as if Jerod Mayo will be staying with the Patriots. But what does his future in New England look like? Will Mayo be given the official title of defensive coordinator, something he reportedly wants, or will he be locked in as Bill Belichick’s successor as head coach? That Mayo reportedly is set to sign a contract extension with the Patriots, and turned down a head coaching interview with the Carolina Panthers, indicates he must have been given certain assurances by Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, right?
Julian Edelman Confidently Predicts Tom Brady Will Leave Bucs
The general consensus is that, if Tom Brady plays next season, he won’t be doing so for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Julian Edelman co-signed that theory Tuesday night. “If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay,” the former Patriots receiver said during the latest “Inside the NFL” episode on Paramount+. “Tom is a businessman. He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He’s going to go to the best situation that helps him win.”
Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal
After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady Rumors: Will QB Return To Bucs For 2023 NFL Season?
Tom Brady has a decision to make regarding his NFL playing career, and some of his teammates believe he’s going to jump ship. The quarterback will be a free agent once the offseason begins after spending the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — leading them to a Super Bowl title in his inaugural year under center.
Head Coaching Candidates for the Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are just one of the multiple teams with head coaching vacancies as the NFL off-season approaches. From the outside looking in, the head coaching gig in Indy may not look attractive, but the Colts sit at the fourth overall selection in the draft with the chance to pick their quarterback of the future. Along with an abundance of talent on the roster, Indianapolis may be more of an appealing destination than believed.
Matthew Judon Makes Recruiting Pitch To This NFL Superstar
Matthew Judon is back on his recruiting game. His target this time: Superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl pass rusher made his pitch to Donald on social media, replying to a Twitter thread about the possibility of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year finishing his career with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams.
Bills, Chiefs, Bengals are Three-Headed Monster Atop AFC
With the Divisional Round set to kick off this weekend, the trio of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills are drawing the most interest to win the AFC. The Bengals and Bills survived scares against divisional rivals in the Wild Card Round. At the same time, the Chiefs were able to rest and get healthy, as they earned the first-round bye ahead of their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in this weekend’s Divisional Round.
Bengals LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa, OUT Sunday vs. Bills
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday that starting left tackle Jonah Williams and starting right guard Alex Cappa have been ruled out for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills – this according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap in...
NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
NESN
Jimmy Garoppolo won't be Active Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. I don’t know who needed to hear this, but head coach Kyle Shanahan did state Friday that Garoppolo has begun working out on the side during practice and that there is a chance that he could be active for the NFC Championship Game should the 49ers defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Over 50,000 Tickets Sold for Potential Neutral Site AFC Championship Game
According to NFL.com, over 50,000 tickets have been sold for a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium should the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs advance during this weekend’s Divisional Round. The league announced its contingency plan following the cancelation of Week 17’s Monday...
Bengals-Bills Preview: Buffalo's Moment to Lose Out On
Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen could end up being the storyline of the weekend and is must-see TV. We didn’t get the entire Buffalo Bills–Cincinnati Bengals game back in Week 17 for reasons bigger than football. With a recovering Damar Hamlin, a regular at the Bills’ facility, the teams can focus on football, specifically their battle for entry to the AFC Championship Game.
NFL Divisional Round Sunday Slate Player Props to Target
Four talented rosters are set to take the field on Sunday, and there are plenty of offensive pieces to like in both games that warrant targeting. The Buffalo Bills will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 PM ET on Sunday, in addition to the Dallas Cowboys visiting the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 PM ET.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0