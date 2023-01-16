Read full article on original website
Related
themomkind.com
Having A Pet Is Beneficial To Your Child’s Growth & Development
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. The next time your son or daughter vehemently pleads for a kitten or a puppy. You may want to consider the possibility of giving in to their craving. While their initial desire to have one may be something of a whim, having a pet at home is a great idea, as doing so is very beneficial to their development.
themomkind.com
Child Learning Style: Do You Know Your Child’s Type?
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Understanding your child’s learning style is one of the best things you can do to support their development. There’s no magical technique that works the same for every child. Some might excel through reading, hearing an explanation, or doing practical exercises.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
themomkind.com
How To Spot Early Signs of Dyslexia in Children
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Dyslexia impacts more people than any other neuro-cognitive disorder, affecting 20% of the population. As a parent, you’ll be best placed to notice if your child demonstrates the signs of dyslexia. How To Spot Early Signs...
Comments / 0