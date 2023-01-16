ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

New York Forgives Energy and Heating Debts

Some New York residents who have fallen behind on energy and heating bills received some good news this week, their debts are being forgiven. According to a report from Nick Reisman of Spectrum News, an estimated 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will have their energy and heating debts forgiven under a new plan enacted by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.
Where Can I Take Flying Lessons in Upstate New York?

Life was a lot different in high schools across New York in the late 80s and early 90s because schools offered a variety of unique continuing education programs for both students and their parents that went beyond the scope of traditional subjects. I was in middle school and my uncle...
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons

An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!

Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?

Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
State Attorney General Investigating Downtown Binghamton Arrest

The office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Hamail Waddell by Binghamton police. Waddell was injured when police officers took him into custody around 3:20 a.m. New Year's Day. The incident happened near the intersection of State and Hawley streets, just steps from city police headquarters.
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
