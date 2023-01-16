Read full article on original website
These Are The Six New York State Regal Cinemas To Close
I love going to a movie theater. And our local theaters have changed so much in the past decade or so with stadium-style seating, and the seats themselves are wide, reclining, and comfortable. Plus, watching a movie on a screen that's bigger than your house, gives you the ultimate movie...
New York Forgives Energy and Heating Debts
Some New York residents who have fallen behind on energy and heating bills received some good news this week, their debts are being forgiven. According to a report from Nick Reisman of Spectrum News, an estimated 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will have their energy and heating debts forgiven under a new plan enacted by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.
America’s First Female Detective Was Born in Upstate New York
These days, we don’t think anything of a woman working as a detective but until the late 1800s, it was unheard of – until a determined lady from New York came into the picture. In 1833, Kate Warne was born in the Southern Tier town of Erin, which...
Plans to Renovate JC’s Former Red Robin Diner “Still in Progress”
A Broome County man said work will continue to transform the old Red Robin Diner in Johnson City into a new restaurant. Taimoor Khan of the town of Binghamton acquired the property at 268 Main Street last June for $210,000. A glimpse inside the former Red Robin Diner in Johnson...
The Largest Pancake Griddle in the World Can Be Seen in Upstate New York
36 years ago, history was made in Upstate New York when a crowd of nearly 40,000 people came from near and far to witness the making of the world’s largest pancake. The record holding pancake was made in Penn Yan in the Finger Lakes Region on September 27, 1987, and it took a huge team to make it happen.
Where Can I Take Flying Lessons in Upstate New York?
Life was a lot different in high schools across New York in the late 80s and early 90s because schools offered a variety of unique continuing education programs for both students and their parents that went beyond the scope of traditional subjects. I was in middle school and my uncle...
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons
An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
Another Long-Time Binghamton Restaurant Suddenly Shutting Down
For the second time in less than a week, a restaurant that's been a fixture in Binghamton is ceasing operations. Currys of India at 45 Court Street on Friday was serving its final weekday takeout lunches with only a few items available. A co-owner of the restaurant declined to discuss...
These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!
Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
People Needed for Movie Being Filmed in Binghamton
It's exciting to find out a movie is being shot in the Binghamton area. We've had a few, including Liebestraum, filmed in 1991 starring Kim Novak and Bill Pullman, and The Rewrite in 2014 starring Hugh Grant and Marisa Tomei. Sometimes, movies being filmed in a particular community, ask for...
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Lupo’s S&S Char Pit Closure: Owners Contemplate New Direction
As Binghamton-area spiedie lovers express disappointment by the sudden shutdown of Lupo's S&S Char Pit, the operators of the business are evaluating their options for the property. During a live radio interview Wednesday, Steve Lupo told WNBF News: "There's certainly nothing good about closing a business or a restaurant." The...
Treacherous Travel For Portions Of New York State
The second half of the first month of 2023 is about to start and it is going to bring back some winter weather. While we have been enjoying some of the warm temperatures this January has given us, the cold air is about to take over. The snow and cold...
600,000 Mega ‘Billion’ Winning Tickets Sold in New York State
People from the Hudson Valley and across New York recently won around $5 million playing the most recent Mega Millions. New Yorkers didn't win the jackpot, but you may have still won!. The winning numbers for Friday's "Mega Billions" Mega Millions drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 with...
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
State Attorney General Investigating Downtown Binghamton Arrest
The office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Hamail Waddell by Binghamton police. Waddell was injured when police officers took him into custody around 3:20 a.m. New Year's Day. The incident happened near the intersection of State and Hawley streets, just steps from city police headquarters.
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Ever Wonder What Happened To Oakdale Mall’s Aladdin’s Castle?
It seems like every time that I drive by the Oakdale Mall/Oakdale Commons in Johnson City, something new is happening outside. I think it's fantastic that the Mall/Commons is coming back to life after it looked like it would be left for dead. Recently, I was at the Mall/Commons for...
Once Popular Bars and Nightclubs the Southern Tier Misses Most
From time to time, I think back on fond memories. Family, growing up, fun events with co-workers, you know what I'm talking about. Everyone has great memories to reminisce about. One such memory I was talking with a co-worker recently, was the local bars and nightclubs we used to hang...
