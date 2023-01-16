Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Jolly Time Popcorn keeps it in the family as company continues to grow in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thursday, January 19th is National Popcorn Day and one of the world's most recognizable popcorn brands is right here in Sioux City. We're available in about 99% of all major grocery stores in all 50 states in over 40 countries across the world. They are...
Siouxland Soup Kitchen to serve meals seven days a week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In order to meet growing needs in the community, the Siouxland Soup Kitchen will now serve meals seven days a week. Right now, volunteers are serving one meal a day Monday through Saturday. Starting Sunday, January 29, the kitchen will open Sundays from 3:00 -...
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
Police: "Don't forget to clear fire hydrants and beware of windrows"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland's big dig-out is happening now, as the metro received roughly eight inches of heavy, wet snow over a 12-hour period on Jan. 18 & 19. As you clear your sidewalks and driveways, local first responders are reminding you to also clear around fire hydrants.
Emerald ash borer in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed to be in Woodbury County after the sampling of more than 10,000 trees. The city is ready to start removing ash trees from around town in an effort to slow the infestation. City officials say there are ash trees all over town, but the greatest density of the infested trees is in older neighborhoods, especially from 9th St. going towards the north side.
Hometown Farmer - Taylor Nelson named one of America's Best Young Farmers
JACKSON, Neb. — Taylor Nelson farms thousands of acres of crops in Northeast Nebraska with his family. He's a fifth-generation farmer and now an award winner. You don't have to look far to see farming history at the Nelson Farm near Jackson, Nebraska. Old newspaper clippings, featuring stories about...
South Sioux City PD to start towing snowbound vehicles
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — South Sioux City Police Officers started tagging snowbound vehicles with 24-hour tow notices on Friday, January 20th, to allow owners enough time to get the vehicle moved. The Department plans to start towing snowbound vehicles on Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Per City Code Sec....
Emerald ash borer confirmed in Monona, Osceola and Woodbury Counties
DES MOINES, Iowa — Emerald ash borer has been discovered in Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties for the first time. Since its original detection in 2010, the invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but three of Iowa’s 99 counties. Insect samples were...
Longtime Siouxland news anchor Dave Nixon Sr. dies at 83
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An icon of Siouxland television news has passed away. Dave Nixon, Sr. died Tuesday night in his hometown of Emmetsburg. Nixon is best known as the longtime anchor at KCAU-TV and then KTIV-TV in Sioux City. He also anchored at WHO-TV in Des Moines. Dave...
SCPD investigate stabbing in Sioux City
Sioux City, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a stabbing on the West side of Sioux City. Police were called to 1512 Isabella just before 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Police located a 45-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper back. The woman was taken to...
Former Wynot Public Schools teacher pleads guilty
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A former Wynot Public Schools teacher has pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Back in 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff, a now-former teacher in Wynot, Nebraska, who was charged with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking.
Former member of the KMEG family Paul Miller has passed away
A former member of the KMEG- TV family has passed away. Paul Miller retired from KMEG in 2007 where he was not only our go-to guy in maintenance but also an extra on dozens of local commercials. We remember Paul's passion for running. He took part in more than 120...
