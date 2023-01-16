SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed to be in Woodbury County after the sampling of more than 10,000 trees. The city is ready to start removing ash trees from around town in an effort to slow the infestation. City officials say there are ash trees all over town, but the greatest density of the infested trees is in older neighborhoods, especially from 9th St. going towards the north side.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO