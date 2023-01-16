Read full article on original website
AZ Big 100: 25 male leaders to watch in CRE for 2023
It’s hard to know what to expect from Arizona’s economy in 2023. The labor market remains very tight, with low unemployment, high levels of labor market churn, and a tremendous number of open jobs. But any income gains we are making are more than offset by inflation. Rising mortgage interest rates and low affordability have combined to generate a decline in home sales. But as venture deeper into 2023, one thing is certain: Arizona is filled with brilliant minds and innovative companies that are certain to guide us through any economic storms that come our way. That's why we created the AZ Big 100: The 100 Arizona commercial real estate companies and people to watch in 2023.
55 up-and-coming Hispanic startups strengthening Arizona’s economy
Forty-five Hispanic entrepreneurs from Maricopa County and 10 from Yavapai County are boosting the statewide economy as they prepare to graduate from Local First Arizona’s Spanish-language business accelerator Fuerza Local. The Hispanic startups from Cottonwood, Sedona, Mesa, Maryvale, central Phoenix and south Phoenix range from restaurants to photography and life coaching to construction.
Industrious flexible workspace expands to Park Central
Industrious, the highest-rated flexible workplace company, today announced it has partnered with Plaza Companies and Holualoa Companies to open a new flexible workplace at Park Central in midtown Phoenix. The upcoming space is the fifth location in Arizona and the second in Phoenix, highlighting the company’s commitment to increasing its...
Phoenix monthly mortgage cost jumps 53.1% in one year
The housing market continued its return back to earth in December as affordability challenges kept demand in check, the latest Zillow® data shows. In Metro Phoenix, The December Zillow Home Value Index stood at $437,703. The Metro Phoenix monthly mortgage cost (at 20% down) stands at $2,225. That's a staggering 53.1% increase in year-over-year monthly mortgage cost.
ASU’s role in boosting Arizona semiconductor initiative was years in the making
While the CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law less than six months ago, releasing $52 billion over five years for a push to improve national security technology, Arizona State University has been working to prepare for this opportunity. Grace O’Sullivan, vice president of corporate engagement and strategic partnerships...
Here’s where residential real estate is anticipated to go in 2023
From enormous gains to an anticipated tempering, a lot has happened over the course of 2022. That’s according to a report based on the most recent ARMLS data released by Phoenix REALTORS that outlines the state of the residential real estate market and where it is anticipated to go in 2023.
Scottsdale ranks No. 12 among best cities for work-life balance
CoworkingCafe ranked some of the largest U.S. cities by their capacity to foster a healthy work/life balance for their working populations based on economic, cultural, and infrastructural factors, as well as their psychological influence. And Scottsdale ranks No. 12 among the best cities for work-life balance. • Scottsdale came in...
Massive Jove Solar project in Arizona moves closer to reality
La Paz County, Arizona, could soon be the site of a large-scale solar energy facility if the U.S. government approves Jove Solar LLC’s application for a 30-year right-of-way grant. The project’s plan and the environmental concerns were discussed during a virtual public scoping meeting held by the Bureau of Land Management Tuesday.
Here are the new businesses coming to Park West in Peoria
Park West, the West Valley’s premier lifestyle center located at 9744 W. Northern Ave. in Peoria, is starting the New Year off with growth and even more offerings for its customers. Throughout the early part of 2023, consumers can expect multiple openings at the center. “It’s our mission to...
