Chevrolet to Select Lead Dream Chaser for Three-month, $100K Opportunity

In anticipation of the arrival of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax this spring, the Chevrolet brand of Detroit’s General Motors Co. announced an opportunity for a chance to become a Lead Dream Chaser.

This three-month opportunity will enable one person to pursue their lifelong dream or passion project. The Lead Dream Chaser will share their journey on social media and in return receive $100,000 and three months with the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax.

“The past few years have caused many to consider turning their ideas and ambitions into reality, and I’m excited to help Chevy find a qualified person who will pursue their dream,” says Everette Taylor, entrepreneur and CEO of Kickstarter.

Chevy has teamed up with Taylor to identify the best person to serve as Lead Dream Chaser. Everette is experienced in building and growing successful businesses and is passionate about supporting others to help with their own career goals.

The 30-day submission period opened the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13. Friday afternoons are the most popular time of the week for daydreaming, according to a Chevy-commissioned Harris Poll survey.

To enter for a chance to become the Lead Dream Chaser, eligible entrants can visit click here to submit a short video about themselves, their dream, and how they plan to leverage the all-new Trax and funds to pursue a passion project or help their community.

Entrants will also need to share how they plan to document their story on social media along the way. Chevy will announce the finalists in March and the selected individual will be announced in April.

The all-new 2024 Chevy Trax is a small SUV offering the practicality of a compact car and the utility of an SUV. Larger than today’s Trax, it offers more space for passengers and cargo, an array of standard safety features, and technologies to help keep customers connected.

“We look forward to reviewing the submissions and following along the journey of the Lead Dream Chaser,” says Steve Majoros, chief marketing officer at Chevrolet. “The all-new Chevy Trax has everything you need to pursue your passion in style, so we encourage every dreamer to check it out.”

