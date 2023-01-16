SC Red Cross volunteers to help in Georgia tornado recovery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven disaster-trained volunteers from South Carolina will head to Georgia this week to assist in tornado recovery efforts.

The volunteers with the South Carolina Region of the Americ Red Cross are deploying to Georgia after damaging storms and tornadoes ripped through the state over the weekend.

The workers are helping with shelter operations and providing victims with emergency essentials and emotional support. They are also helping to conduct damage assessments.

“Seven volunteers from South Carolina are on their way to join dozens of trained American Red Cross disaster workers who are helping in Central-Western parts of the state,” an SC Red Cross spokesperson said.

The Red Cross said they are ready to send additional volunteers as needed.

