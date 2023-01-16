A powerful, fast-moving winter storm system will bring heavy snow to much of our region tonight into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along and south of a line from Sioux Falls to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north of that line, where accumulation will be around 2 to 5 inches. Heavier amounts will be to the south and east with a sharp drop off to the northwest. If this system should trend slightly further south, snowfall amounts could be a bit lower. Snow will continue to develop and move north across the region throughout the night. When it is snowing it will snow heavily. This will be a short duration, heavy snow event with snowfall rates approaching 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Visibility will be significantly reduced and roads will quickly become snow-covered and slippery. While there may be an occasional gust to 20 or 25 mph, especially far south and west, wind and blowing snow should not be a major issue with this system. There will be significant travel impacts tonight into the Thursday morning commute. Snow will gradually end from west to east by late Thursday morning, with travel conditions gradually improving on Thursday afternoon.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO