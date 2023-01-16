ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Cheryl Wellman
4d ago

I hoping the weather people wrong again. They haven’t been right all winter. Even with all modern weather equipment they have. Thats funny and they still get paid. If they live out in the weather and learn from wild life maybe they get the weather right. Weather people are a joke! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Buffoldude
4d ago

I see they've upped the accumulation prediction. I'm going to test start the snow blower today. We better get something.

deleted account
4d ago

Biggest snow storm in 5 years maybe for Iowa. Here in South Dakota we got 10" and then we got another 20". They're calling for 8 to 12" in Iowa if that's your big snowstorm move to Florida you don't deserve to call it a snow storm. We had 3 days of snow blowing no travel dying cattle and then came the week of digging out that's a snowstorm. At 12" that's more of a nuisance than a storm at least in South Dakota

Effingham Radio

Impactful Winter Storm System Possible Middle of Next Week

A winter storm system is possible around the middle of next week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a storm system is expected to move into Illinois next week. Current timing is showing Tuesday evening and into Wednesday for the expected arrival. Illinois is positioned on the cold...
LINCOLN, IL
WHO 13

Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
IOWA STATE
KEYC

WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow tonight into Thursday

A powerful, fast-moving winter storm system will bring heavy snow to much of our region tonight into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along and south of a line from Sioux Falls to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north of that line, where accumulation will be around 2 to 5 inches. Heavier amounts will be to the south and east with a sharp drop off to the northwest. If this system should trend slightly further south, snowfall amounts could be a bit lower. Snow will continue to develop and move north across the region throughout the night. When it is snowing it will snow heavily. This will be a short duration, heavy snow event with snowfall rates approaching 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Visibility will be significantly reduced and roads will quickly become snow-covered and slippery. While there may be an occasional gust to 20 or 25 mph, especially far south and west, wind and blowing snow should not be a major issue with this system. There will be significant travel impacts tonight into the Thursday morning commute. Snow will gradually end from west to east by late Thursday morning, with travel conditions gradually improving on Thursday afternoon.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains

Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
NEBRASKA STATE
kchanews.com

National Weather Service Adjusts Winter Storm Forecast

National Weather Service La Crosse…WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING for Mitchell- Howard- Winneshiek-Allamakee- Floyd-and Chickasaw-counties; Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton. National Weather Service Des Moines…..WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON for...
IOWA STATE
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for parts of KMAland through 9 a.m.

(Undated) -- Parts of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory parts of southwest and south central Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Adair, Cass, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow

Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
sweetwaternow.com

Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
NEBRASKA STATE

