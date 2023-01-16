I hoping the weather people wrong again. They haven’t been right all winter. Even with all modern weather equipment they have. Thats funny and they still get paid. If they live out in the weather and learn from wild life maybe they get the weather right. Weather people are a joke! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I see they've upped the accumulation prediction. I'm going to test start the snow blower today. We better get something.
Biggest snow storm in 5 years maybe for Iowa. Here in South Dakota we got 10" and then we got another 20". They're calling for 8 to 12" in Iowa if that's your big snowstorm move to Florida you don't deserve to call it a snow storm. We had 3 days of snow blowing no travel dying cattle and then came the week of digging out that's a snowstorm. At 12" that's more of a nuisance than a storm at least in South Dakota
