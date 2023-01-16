Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Defending OVC Champion Skyhawk beach volleyball program announces 2023 schedule
A little over eight months after making history as the first OVC program to appear in the NCAA Tournament, the UT Martin beach volleyball squad has announced its 2023 slate. The Skyhawks are set to play a school-record 32 regular season matches this spring before hosting the OVC Championship tournament, held on April 27-29. UT Martin also hosts OVC foe Chattanooga for a March 21 double dual while taking on both North Alabama and Austin Peay on April 4 to complete its home schedule.
Today’s Sports Schedule
Martin Middle plays Dyersburg Middle at Gibson County High School in a double-header in the Northwest Middle School Athletic Association Championship. Obion Central @ Westview, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3 and 104.9 KYTN. Lake County @ Bradford. Marshall County @ Fulton City (B) Graves County @ Owensboro-Apollo (G) Mayfield...
Twentieth Century Club honors Paul Tinkle with donation to Carl Perkins Center
The Twentieth Century Club of Martin honored Thunderbolt Radio and Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle Friday with a donation to the Weakley-Obion Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. A check was presented to Center Director Amber Whitten and a certificate was given to Mr. Tinkle.
Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City
The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered. Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO) Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors...
Union City High School Student Named Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
A Union City High School senior student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Owen Rodgers was one of more than 5,000 candidates selected, from nearly 3.6 million graduating students this year. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the...
Obion County Director of School’s Explains Cause of Frozen Pipes in December
Obion County’s Director of Schools addressed the issue of frozen pipes and water damage, during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. Director Tim Watkins updated Commission members following the damage received from the Arctic cold front during Christmas break.(AUDIO) Director Watkins explained the cause of damage at Hillcrest and Ridgemont,...
Time Capsule Contents from Tornado Damaged Dresden Church on Display
Discovery Park of America will hold an exclusive event tonight for members of a Dresden church, which was destroyed by the December of 2021 tornado. Jennifer Wildes, the Senior Director of Collections and Exhibits, told Thunderbolt News about the unveiling of a discovered time capsule.(AUDIO) Ms. Wildes said the almost...
Gibson County man charged in connection to house fire
A Gibson County man is charged with arson in connection with a house fire Wednesday in Trenton. TBI public information officer Keli McAlister says 58-year-old Wally K. Owens, of Trenton, was arrested Thursday and charged with Aggravated Arson. Wednesday, the TBI and Accelerant Detection K9 Millie joined the Trenton Fire...
Multiple injuries in two-vehicle accident in Dresden
A two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Dresden injured multiple occupants, with one airlifted. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler says the accident happened around 7:35 at Highway 22 and Evergreen Street. The driver of one vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by the Weakley County Rescue Squad and Dresden Fire...
Union City Council Accepts Bid for New Impound Building
The Union City Police Department has been approved for a new impound location and building. Police Chief Ben Yates submitted the construction bid to Council members this week.(AUDIO) The new impound location for seized vehicles will be be located between the Public Works Building and the Fire Department. Chief Yates...
Robert Ray Vickers, 88, Sharon
Funeral services for Robert Ray Vickers, age 88, of Sharon, will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at 1:00 at Sharon First Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023, from 11:00 until service time at the church. Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.
Henry County man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug, weapons charges
A Henry County man will spend 17 years in federal prison on drug and weapons charges. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin G. Ritz announced Wednesday that 50-year-old Gary Osborne, of Buchanan, was sentenced Tuesday to 210 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for drug trafficking and firearms charges.
