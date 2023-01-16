A little over eight months after making history as the first OVC program to appear in the NCAA Tournament, the UT Martin beach volleyball squad has announced its 2023 slate. The Skyhawks are set to play a school-record 32 regular season matches this spring before hosting the OVC Championship tournament, held on April 27-29. UT Martin also hosts OVC foe Chattanooga for a March 21 double dual while taking on both North Alabama and Austin Peay on April 4 to complete its home schedule.

