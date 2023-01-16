Marie Osmond: I’m not giving my kids any money because it ‘breeds laziness’

Marie Osmond is leaving it all up to her children.

The singer explained why she won’t be giving her kids — Stephen, 39, Rachael, 31, Jessica, 35, Brandon, 26, Brianna, 24, Matthew, 23, and Abigail, 18 — their inheritances in a recent interview with Us Weekly .

“Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money,” the 63-year-old singer said.

The “Donny & Marie” star went on: “To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work. I mean, I’ve done so many things from designing dolls and much more. I love trying, and I wanna try everything. I’m a finisher.”

The “Paper Roses” singer candidly added that she believes that inheriting wealth can influence younger people to not work as hard.

She continued: “That’s one of my rules with my kids: If you start it, you finish it. You don’t ever have to do it again, but you gotta finish. And, I just think all an inheritance does is breed laziness and entitlement. I worked hard, and I’m gonna spend it all and have fun with my husband.”

Osmond remarried her ex-husband Stephen Craig in 2011. Their primary divorce was finalized in 1985.

This is not the first time Osmond has admitted that she will not be handing off her fortune to her spawn when she dies.

In a 2020 episode of “The Talk,” Osmond discussed how Kirk Douglas — who died in February of that year — gave his millions to charity instead of his kids.

The former “The Talk” co-host discussed her thoughts about bequeathing an inheritance to her seven children in a 2020 episode of the TV show. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She agreed with this idea and echoed the late Hollywood icon’s sentiments.

“I’m not leaving any money to my children,” Osmond said at the time, “Congratulations, kids.”

The Utah native went on: “I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that’s the ability to work.

“Let them be proud of what they make, and I’m going to give mine to my charity,” she said.