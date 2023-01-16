Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fentanyl distribution. Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Kathleen Beckstead sentenced 34 year old Darnell Jenkins on Thursday. He was found guilty of distribution of fentanyl and 2 counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in September. During the investigation into Jenkins selling of narcotics in Wicomico County, two law enforcement officers went undercover and were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. At the time of these incidents, Jenkins was on supervised probation after convictions for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. The new convictions violate Jenkins’ probation.
WMDT.com
DOJ releases report on deadly use of force in March 2022 officer-involved shooting in Dewey Beach
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – An investigation has determined that the fatal use of force by Dewey Beach Police on a Milford man last March does not constitute a criminal offense. At around 1:15 a.m. on March 19, 2022, a security officer at the Starboard Restaurant noticed that a man, identified as 21-year-old Rodney Robinson, had a handgun in his possession and alerted several Dewey Beach Police Officers who were in the area. Officers tried to detain Robinson, but he ran southbound along Coastal Highway while four officers followed in a foot pursuit. At least one of the officers observed what he believed was a firearm in Robinson’s waistband as he fled.
WMDT.com
Two Wicomico Co. Schools under “Safe in Place” due to threatening notes
SALISBURY, Md. – Two Wicomico County schools are currently in “Safe in Place” status. Details are limited at this time. The status affects Parkside High School and Wicomico High School in Salisbury. Wicomico County Public Schools released the following statement on Facebook early Friday afternoon:. “Parkside High...
WMDT.com
Milford Police names Officer of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – Congratulations to officer Jonathan Ricketts for being named Milford Police Officer of the Year. Officer Ricketts serves in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to arrest of Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars following a recent drug investigation. The investigation began last month when the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team was contacted by the Homeland Security Investigations Eastern Shore Office regarding an international package that was found to contain 4,000 Zolpidem pills, which is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. The package was being sent to an address in Salisbury.
WMDT.com
Two Pocomoke City Police Officers honored
POCOMOKE, Md. – Congrats to Pocomoke City Police officer Rhodes and his K-9 Joker for being named Pocomoke City Police Supervisor of the Year. Another congratulations goes to Officer Laverty on being named Pocomoke City Police Officer of the Year. We want to hear your good news, just email...
WMDT.com
Accomack Co. Sheriff’s Deputy terminated following crash investigation
ACCOMACK CO., Va. – An Accomack County Sheriff’s Deputy has been terminated following a crash investigation. At around 4 p.m., Sheriff Todd Wessells was advised that Investigator Michael McCready was involved in an accident on Nelsonia Road, just outside of the Bloxom Town Limits. We’re told McCready was driving his unmarked assigned vehicle and was off duty when the accident took place.
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Smyrna man
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Smyrna man. We’re told 33-year-old James Wheeler has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, burglary, and assault charges stemming from an incident that happened Wednesday evening in Magnolia. Wheeler is approximately 5’8″, approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has teardrop tattoos next to his right eye and script tattoos on his right arm. Police say his current whereabouts are unknown but he frequents the Magnolia and Camden areas.
WMDT.com
District 3 seat application open for Salisbury City Council
SALISBURY, Md. – Jake Day leaving the mayor’s office leaves a seat open on the Salisbury City Council. Council members are looking to fill District 3’s seat which covers the Camden neighborhood on the south side of Salisbury. In order to fill the role, you must live in district 2, be over 21 years of age, and have lived in the city for more than a year.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted in 2022 robbery at Pizza City
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and assault. On Wednesday, a two-day trial wrapped up with Kendal Smiley being convicted of armed robbery, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime, and other related charges. The...
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for robbery following trespassing investigation
DOVER, Del. – A trespassing complaint led to multiple charges for a Dover man Wednesday evening. Just after 5 p.m., Dover Police were called to a residence in the unit block of Lamplighter Lane for a report of people trespassing in the residence. Officers responded and made contact with 22-year-old Chaz Johnson inside of the residence, who was found to be in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check revealed that Johnson was wanted by Milford Police for an October 2022 robbery.
WMDT.com
Four adults, two juveniles arrested following drug investigation
DOVER, Del. – A total of six people, including two juveniles, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told detectives had been conducting a drug investigation on an apartment in the 200 block of West Reed Street. Members of law enforcement responded to the apartment early Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant. Before executing the warrant, officers observed a subject, identified as 38-year-old Roderick Dixon, conducting drug transactions in the area and making contact with a second subject in a vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Janita Sullivan. Both were taken into custody.
WMDT.com
Frankford man arrested on gun charges following medical event
FRANKFORD, Del. – A Frankford man is behind bars on gun charges after police responded to a medical event last week. At around 7 p.m. on January 9th, troopers responded to a residence in the 35000 block of Ash Lane after EMS on scene requested their presence. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that EMS workers had placed 21-year-old Jair Fernandez-Hernandez in an ambulance after he reported that he was not feeling well. EMS personnel then reportedly discovered that Fernandez-Hernandez had a handgun in his pocket.
WMDT.com
Wanted Dover man arrested
DOVER, Del. – A wanted Dover man is behind bars following a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., a search warrant was executed on an apartment at 405 Country Drive that was associated with a man wanted for domestic related charges, identified as 22-year-old Jahheam Taylor. The search led to the recovery of 1,144.5 grams of marijuana, drug packaging material, $3,001, and ammunition.
firststateupdate.com
14-Year-Old Charged In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old black male, from Dover, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m., when Dover Police took the report of a shooting in the unit...
WBOC
Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
WMDT.com
Human remains found in Accomack Co. identified as 18-year-old
ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in Accomack County last week. Shortly after noon on January 9th, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found by a hunter in a wooded area in the 37000 block of Bells Neck Road. Officers arrived on scene to find skeletal remains consistent with human features, and the remains were taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office for determination and identification.
WMDT.com
BayHealth expands offerings with new primary care facility in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del. – “We’re really trying to offer things that Sussex hasn’t necessarily had before and make it accessible and easy to reach,” Dr. Siegleman said. Wednesday marked the beginning of a new chapter for BayHealth, as the healthcare system held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new primary care facility in Harrington. “If someone has diabetes, heart failure, a bad leg, or even back pain, usually the first person they’re going to see is their primary care physician,” BayHealth Senior VP/Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Siegleman said.
WMDT.com
Lewdness investigation leads to arrest on weapons charges in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a man on multiple charges following a lewdness investigation. Just before 11 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a man, identified as 40-year-old Quentin Parker, urinating outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Magic Seven. The officer made contact with Parker, at which time Parker got back into his vehicle. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, leading to a search that revealed a loaded 9mm handgun and 24.6 grams of marijuana.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested in connection with violent Seaford carjacking
SEAFORD, Del. – A suspect involved in a carjacking that stretched from Seaford to Salisbury is now facing serious charges. The victim, identified only as an elderly woman, was reportedly tied up, and thrown into the Wicomico River. Seaford Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury was one of...
