Warroad boys hockey's Carson Pilgrim voted SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Jan. 4-8)
Minnesota high school sports scores
Minnesota’s top high school boy’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1)
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "varriano34@gmail.com" with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Carson Pilgrim, Warroad
The junior forward had five goals and an assist in a 10-4 rout of Fergus falls, Jan. 7. The day before he had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 shutout of Detroit Lakes. His 23 goals have him tied for fifth in the state.
Comments / 0