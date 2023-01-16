Warroad boys hockey's Carson Pilgrim voted SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Jan. 4-8)

FULL RESULTS AND NOMINEES

Minnesota high school sports scores

Minnesota’s top high school boy’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1)

Carson Pilgrim, Warroad

The junior forward had five goals and an assist in a 10-4 rout of Fergus falls, Jan. 7. The day before he had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 shutout of Detroit Lakes. His 23 goals have him tied for fifth in the state.