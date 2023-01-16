Read full article on original website
Contests involving ranked Midlands teams taking place
It’s a weekend of varsity basketball doubleheader action involving Midlands teams. On Friday, W.J. Keenan will play host to the rematch with Gray Collegiate Academy. The two Columbia teams, ranked first and third, respectively, swept the top-ranked War Eagle boys and second-ranked Lady War Eagles on Tuesday. The boys’...
Benny Earl Clifton
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I, Curtis Lee Clifton, announce the death of my father, Benny Earl Clifton, at the age of 85. Benny departed this life on the morning of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, after a long illness. Benny was born on October 4,...
St. Pat’s in Five Points announces 2023 band lineup
St. Pat’s in Five Points is one the largest St. Patrick’s Day festivals in the Southeast. The 2023 band lineup was announced Thursday for the 41st annual event, which returns to Columbia on March 18. “For more than four decades, St. Pat’s in Five Points has been a...
Community conversation brings attention to Midlands 2021 Racial Equity Index
Many community members came to Richland Library Main Wednesday evening for a community conversation about race and equity in the Midlands. The event offered an opportunity for attendees to learn the findings of the 2021 Racial Equity Index study, and discuss ways to promote racial equity in their personal lives, workplace, and throughout the Midlands community.
Janie Mae McClerklin-Myers
Mrs. Janie Mae McClerklin-Myers, 80, of Columbia, SC, transitioned Monday, January 16th, 2023. Janie Mae was born to Mrs. Juanita and Mr. Willie McClerklin on November 24th, 1942 in Columbia. Mrs. Janie was an educator and worked in Richland School District One for over 30 years. She later became a...
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis removed from position
The Richland County District Two school board, held an executive session in which it was decided that the district’s superintendent Dr. Baron Davis will be removed from the position. The decision was made after a long executive session, and despite the fact that Dr. Davis’ contract was not set...
Richland Two superintendent out after he, board agree to end his employment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dr. Baron Davis is out as the Superintendent of Richland School District Two, after he and the school board mutually agreed to separate his employment. Davis resigned Tuesday at a special called meeting and the board accepted his resignation. The resignation was effective immediately. An interim...
Shakers Theme Bar
Columbia natives to 'shake things up' on Decker Bvld. with new family-oriented restaurant. Three Columbia natives are preparing to 'shake things up' on Decker Boulevard with a new fam…
Blair Nicole Spears
Miss Blair Nicole Spears, 2 days old, of Lugoff, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Born at 5 pounds, 1 oz, on January 17, 2023, in Lexington, South Carolina, she is a daughter of Cody Scott Spears and Katherine Ali Truesdale Spears. Since the beginning, Blair has proven to...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Peak Drift Brewing host phase one ribbon-cutting ceremony
“Our mission here at Peak Drift is to celebrate life’s high points, the moments that, no matter how big or how small, when you finally reach that peak you’ve worked so hard for, it’s the moment where you can finally sit back, relax and unwind,” said Sara Middleton-Styles, co-owner of Peak Drift Brewing, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for phase one of the brewery’s production facility.
Will Aiken County’s longtime sheriff skip a bid for re-election?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a political announcement sent to News 12 on Tuesday, it appears Sheriff Michael Hunt, the long-time sheriff in Aiken County, may not be seeking re-election. Hunt became the 18th sheriff of Aiken County in May 2003 during a special election. He will be at an...
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
Man arrested in Richland County after shooting at deputies during eviction
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that a Columbia man who shot at deputies has been arrested. According to Lott, Captain Ransom Baxter and Deputy Darrell Benson were serving an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais Street just before 9:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies met with the landlord and attempted to make contact when they arrived at the home. Officials said no one answered, and while deputies began to pry the door open, a shot was fired from inside.
Family of Aiken man found burned in car speaks for the first time
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week since we learned the name of the man who was found burned, in his car and murdered on an old dirt road in Aiken. According to authorities, the fire didn’t kill him. Trey Powell’s cause of death was ruled homicidal...
Aiken County faculty member placed on administrative leave pending investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The woman who was arrested for possession of anabolic steroids during the investigation of the teenage boy who was left naked and brutally beaten on the side of the road has been placed on administrative leave. The Aiken County Public School District has officially stated that Raquel Stevens, 35, has […]
Parents Urged to be on the Lookout After School District Finds Man in Baseball Field Bathroom
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District is urging parents to report any suspicious behavior following an incident taking place Yesterday at Indian Land Elementary School. In a Facebook post made by the District, officials detail the incident saying it occurred when a female bus driver stopped...
Honda employees in Timmonsville question why they received less money on paycheck
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Several employees at Honda of South Carolina in Timmonsville reached out to ABC15 to look into why their paychecks are much less than they should be for their work. One employee said her paycheck was more than $200 short and it's caused problems with her...
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
