Dolly Parton’s Rock Album Will Feature Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Brandi Carlile + More
Dolly Parton's first full album foray into the rock world will feature guest appearances from some of music's biggest names. During a recent appearance on the daytime talk show The View, Parton revealed that she recruited an all-star list of collaborators for her upcoming album, fittingly titled Rock Star. The...
Morgan Wallen Teases Humbling New Song, ‘I Wrote the Book’ [Listen]
Morgan Wallen is back with another musical sample on social media. In what's become the norm for the Tennessee native, he's giving fans a taste of what's coming down the pike with a song called "I Wrote the Book." Wallen begins by listing some things he knows a bit about...
Hardy Invites Morgan Wallen for Reminiscent ‘Red’ From New Album [Listen]
Hardy released his long-awaited sophomore album, The Mockingbird and the Crow, on Friday (Jan. 20), and he teams up with his longtime friend, tour partner and collaborator Morgan Wallen on the album's second track, "Red." The song was written by Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Jacob Rice, and it...
Dolly Parton Shares One of the ‘Greatest Thrills’ From the Studio as She Makes Her Rock Album
Dolly Parton's upcoming rock 'n' roll album is full of some of the most legendary artists of the rock world, like Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Steven Tyler. With all those acts lending their talents, the album-making process is sure to be unlike anything Parton's done in all her long, storied career — and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, she offered up a little glimpse into what's like being in the studio.
The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Naomi Judd’s Family ‘Deeply Distressed’ After Tabloids Publish Death Scene Photos
Naomi Judd's family members are speaking out after several celebrity tabloids have posted photos of the late singer's death scene, as well as the contents of a note she reportedly left behind. In a post to Ashley Judd's Instagram, the family lambast the most recent coverage of Judd's death as...
Erin Kinsey Kicks Things Up With Irresistible New Single ‘Boys In Boots’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Burgeoning singer-songwriter Erin Kinsey is kicking off 2023 on a high note. After wrapping up a landmark year, which included her debut appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, the Texas native is ready to share a brand new single that's already become a fan favorite. Her radio-ready new track "Boys...
Mandi Sagal Speaks Her Truth With Powerful New Song ‘One Less Broken Heart’ [EXCLUSIVE]
Rising artist Mandi Sagal dissects the trauma left in the wake of a toxic relationship in her powerful new track "One Less Broken Heart," premiering at The Boot today (Jan. 20). In what she calls the most "important, authentic and vulnerable song I've ever written," Sagal gives a raw testimonial...
Karen Jonas Breaks Free on Gothic ‘Rock the Boat’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Karen Jonas weaves an irresistible rhythm on her new song, "Rock the Boat." It's a gothic swirl of liberation and possible menace, an inexorable pull of tides as the narrator urges us to swim against them. The track is just the first taste of her sixth album, The Restless, out on March 3.
Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone
Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends." Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.
Bailey Zimmerman Had to Make One Small Change to Pursue His Country Career
Bailey Zimmerman has always had raw talent as a singer, but he changed one big thing about the way his voice sounded before he truly began to pursue country music stardom. The up-and-comer shares that story with Kelleigh Bannen during a new installment of Today's Country Radio on Apple Music. Zimmerman was recently named an Apple Music Up Next artist, and that's just the latest accolade for the rising star, whose debut single, "Fall in Love," rose to the No. 1 spot on the country charts in 2022.
Shay Mooney Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Hannah: ‘Grateful Doesn’t Begin to Cover It’
The Dan + Shay star shared the news of the birth of his third son on Friday (Jan. 20). Abram Shay Mooney made his arrival on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Mooney shared a video of himself cradling his son and enjoying some skin-to-skin time in the hospital. "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it," the proud father writes.
Country Rocker Matt Jordan Lets His Inner Eric Church Out on ‘Love Was Enough’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Matt Jordan is happily married to wife Jenna, and the couple have been blessed over the years with three children. However, the St. Louis native can still remember a day when life looked awfully different from the blessed life he lives today. “I have no complaints,” Jordan tells Taste of...
The Top 30 Country Rap Songs of All Time, Ranked
If it seems like an unlikely pairing, think again: Country and rap have always had more in common than meets the eye. Both genres come from a tradition of being proud of where you come from, and both feature a strong emphasis on imaginative, vivid lyrical storytelling. In recent years,...
77 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Is Born in Tennessee
Happy birthday, Dolly Parton! The country music icon was born on this day, Jan. 19, in 1946, in a tiny, one-room cabin in Sevier County, Tenn. Parton was the fourth of 12 children born to parents Robert and Avie; her father reportedly paid the doctor who oversaw her birth with a bag of oatmeal.
Hardy Bridges Genres With His ‘Meta,’ Self-Challenging New Album, ‘The Mockingbird & the Crow’
Hardy's album was finished. He'd written and recorded all the songs. He'd come up with the concept of a half country, half rock project — eight tracks of each genre — fleshed out the concept, turned it into his label and shot the artwork. The record even had a name, Michael Hardy, with the singer's first name symbolizing his country singer-songwriter side and his last name symbolizing his hard rock side.
33 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Makes Her Film Debut in ‘Tremors’
Thirty-three years ago today (Jan. 19, 1990) was a career-changing day for Reba McEntire: It was on that date that the singer made her film debut, appearing in the movie Tremors. Tremors, which stars Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward and Michael Gross, is about residents in a small town who are...
‘American Idol’ Finalist C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed
Friends and family to American Idol finalist C.J. Harris now have answers. The singer’s cause of death was shared by county coroners in Alabama on Thursday. Harris suffered a fatal heart attack, Deadline and multiple sources report. The 31-year-old was at home in Jasper, Ala., when it occurred last Sunday (Jan. 15) and attempts to restore his heartbeat were not successful. There will be no autopsy.
‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Responds to Kelsea Ballerini Dating Rumors
Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes garnered some attention after they were spotted at the College Football Playoff National Championship game between TCU and Georgia earlier this month. A photo shared by Stokes on his official Instagram account shows him cozying up to the country star to watch...
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Ruston Kelly, Trapper Schoepp + More
We've officially rung in 2023, which means we have a whole new year of great music to look forward to. Since our Weekly Picks feature first launched in 2022, The Boot has highlighted recent favorites from country, Americana, and everything in between. Each list features picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love.
