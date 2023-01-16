ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Shares One of the ‘Greatest Thrills’ From the Studio as She Makes Her Rock Album

Dolly Parton's upcoming rock 'n' roll album is full of some of the most legendary artists of the rock world, like Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Steven Tyler. With all those acts lending their talents, the album-making process is sure to be unlike anything Parton's done in all her long, storied career — and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, she offered up a little glimpse into what's like being in the studio.
The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone

Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends." Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.
Bailey Zimmerman Had to Make One Small Change to Pursue His Country Career

Bailey Zimmerman has always had raw talent as a singer, but he changed one big thing about the way his voice sounded before he truly began to pursue country music stardom. The up-and-comer shares that story with Kelleigh Bannen during a new installment of Today's Country Radio on Apple Music. Zimmerman was recently named an Apple Music Up Next artist, and that's just the latest accolade for the rising star, whose debut single, "Fall in Love," rose to the No. 1 spot on the country charts in 2022.
The Top 30 Country Rap Songs of All Time, Ranked

If it seems like an unlikely pairing, think again: Country and rap have always had more in common than meets the eye. Both genres come from a tradition of being proud of where you come from, and both feature a strong emphasis on imaginative, vivid lyrical storytelling. In recent years,...
Hardy Bridges Genres With His ‘Meta,’ Self-Challenging New Album, ‘The Mockingbird & the Crow’

Hardy's album was finished. He'd written and recorded all the songs. He'd come up with the concept of a half country, half rock project — eight tracks of each genre — fleshed out the concept, turned it into his label and shot the artwork. The record even had a name, Michael Hardy, with the singer's first name symbolizing his country singer-songwriter side and his last name symbolizing his hard rock side.
‘American Idol’ Finalist C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed

Friends and family to American Idol finalist C.J. Harris now have answers. The singer’s cause of death was shared by county coroners in Alabama on Thursday. Harris suffered a fatal heart attack, Deadline and multiple sources report. The 31-year-old was at home in Jasper, Ala., when it occurred last Sunday (Jan. 15) and attempts to restore his heartbeat were not successful. There will be no autopsy.
