FBI (Season 5 Episode 12) “Breakdown” trailer, release date
After a mysterious bioweapon leaves two MTA workers dead and one injured, the team rushes to determine who is behind the attack and the location of their next target. Startattle.com – FBI | CBS. Also, Jubal’s past demons begin to surface when the high-pressure case coincides with Tyler’s latest...
NCIS: Hawaii (Season 2 Episode 12) “Shields Up”, trailer, release date
When an elite special forces Marine captain is mu—-ed, the NCIS team finds a suspect in a really unusual place. Startattle.com – NCIS: Hawaii | CBS. NCIS: Hawaii (Season 2 Episode 12) “Shields Up”, trailer, release date. NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 Episode 12. NCIS: Hawaiʻi (aka...
NCIS (Season 20 Episode 12) “Big Rig”, trailer, release date
When an old pal of Torres’ comes to him – disheveled and bloodied – for guidance amidst an undercover FBI operation and then disappears, NCIS helps track him down. Also, McGee prepares to be a contestant on a popular game show. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS.
FBI: International (Season 2 Episode 11) “Someone She Knew”, trailer, release date
The Fly Team races to find a ki—-ped American teen in Austria as the clock ticks on Forrester’s reassignment. Startattle.com – FBI: International | CBS. – Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester. – Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett. – Carter Redwood as Special Agent...
Will Trent (Season 1 Episode 4) “My Stupid Detective Brain”, trailer, release date
With two dead victims and very few answers, Will and the GBI investigate a call from the state park police alongside the APD. Will, trying to get along with Ormewood for Angie’s sake, makes strides in his partnership with Faith after the two share some personal secrets. Startattle.com – Will Trent | ABC.
The Winchesters (Season 1 Episode 8) “Hang On to Your Life”, trailer, release date
With some intense emotions still lingering after their high stakes recovery mission, Mary and John stay close to home to watch over a newly returned Samuel Campbell. When Latika and Carlos split off to investigate the death of a musician, Carlos is forced to face a part of his past he has been avoiding. Millie spends time helping Samuel recover from his injuries and learns a little more about the Men of Letters. Startattle.com – The Winchesters | The CW.
The Rookie (Season 5 Episode 13) “Daddy Cop”, trailer, release date
In the midst of a heatwave and a citywide blackout, Officer John Nolan and Aaron follow increasingly large leads after they discover criminals hiding at the station. While on duty, Officer Chen makes an alarming discovery after being called to a scene where a pungent smell has wreaked havoc. Meanwhile, Lucy and Harper scheme to get Tim out of his new job and into a more exciting position. Startattle.com – The Rookie | ABC.
Your Honor (Season 2 Episode 2) trailer, release date
Michael Desiato discovers a jaw-dropping secret. Olivia Delmont seizes an opportunity to push Michael to make a dangerous decision. Meanwhile, a desperate business deal hatched by Little Mo and the Desire Crew threatens Eugene and his low-key life on the run. Elizabeth shelters Michael while Big Mo’s big plans place her directly in the crosshairs of Gina. Startattle.com – Your Honor | Showtime.
The Locksmith (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth
An expert locksmith named Miller (Ryan Phillippe) is released from prison and tries to walk a straight line and work his way back into the lives of his ex-fiancé, Beth (Kate Bosworth), a police detective, and their young daughter. Startattle.com – The Locksmith 2023. But Miller is pulled...
Sacred Riana AGT All-Stars 2023 Audition, Season 1, Horror Illusionist
The Sacred Riana returns with magic that leaves the judges absolutely shocked! You’ll never expect what happens at the end… Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 Season 1 Audition. Sacred Riana AGT All-Stars Audition. Contestant: Sacred Riana (AGT Season 13 Quarter-finalist) Act: Horror Illusionist. Result:...
Your Place or Mine (2023 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher
Two long-distance best friends change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son. Startattle.com – Your Place or Mine 2023. Starring : Reese Witherspoon / Ashton Kutcher. Genre : Comedy / Romance. Country :...
Alert (Season 1 Episode 4) trailer, release date
The MPU works to track down the k—–ped son of a doctor, but the case takes a turn when his mother gets in direct contact with the k—–per. Meanwhile, Kemi expresses her concerns for Sidney’s wellbeing to Nikki and Jason. Startattle.com – Alert | FOX.
The First Fallen (2023 movie) trailer, release date
The First Fallen tells the story of three friends who come together to care for each other as the AIDS crisis begins its first wave in Brazil. Startattle.com – The First Fallen 2023. Starring : Johnny Massaro / Renata Carvalho. Genre : Drama. Country : Brazil. Language : Portuguese.
The Wedding Veil Journey (2023 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Tracy and Nick agree to set aside work to make time for a long overdue honeymoon to Greece. When they are stranded on a secluded island, they confront their life choices. Startattle.com – The Wedding Veil Journey 2023. The Wedding Veil Journey is a Hallmark original romance movie directed...
Disquiet (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Jonathan Rhys Meyers
After a near-fatal car accident, Sam (Meyers) wakes to discover he is trapped in an abandoned hospital by mysterious and sinister forces that have no intention of letting him leave… Startattle.com – Disquiet 2023. Starring : Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Genre : Drama / Thriller / Horror. Country :...
The Good Doctor (Season 6 Episode 10) “Quiet and Loud”, trailer, release date
Shaun and Lea soon learn that their surprise pregnancy may also come with additional complications. Meanwhile, Doctors Park, Reznick and Allen treat a teen with Gardner’s syndrome whose past surgical history jeopardizes the outcome of his current one. Startattle.com – The Good Doctor | ABC. Network: ABC. Episode...
