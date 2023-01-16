Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
KOCO
Norman breaks ground on new emergency communications, operations center
NORMAN, Okla. — First responders for the city of Norman and Cleveland County broke ground Thursday on a new emergency communications and operations center. The city of Norman Emergency Communications and Operations Center will be a 20,000-square-foot emergency facility that will provide space for 911 dispatchers, emergency operations and more. The facility will also be built to give emergency responders a better chance to continue serving the community during severe weather.
Edmond City Council Approves Plan For New Municipal Complex
The Edmond City Council approved plans for a new city hall, municipal court building and parking garage to be constructed in the city's downtown. The development would be constructed on South Littler Avenue between East Main Street and East First Street. The two-story city hall building will be constructed on...
‘I pretty much just gave up’: Moore family surprised with storm shelter after previous installation company closes, canceling lifetime warranty
After Tornado Safe Shelters in Oklahoma City shut down, many customers were left without help, including 80-year-old Navy veteran, Jerry Maines.
news9.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle
A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-thru assault case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a case about an assault at a drive-thru. Police said the incident happened on January 14 at a drive-thru convenience store at NW 10th and Meridian. According to police, a suspect stepped out of a black sedan...
OKC man no longer has to pay toll fine
A license plate mix up was causing an Oklahoma City man to hit roadblock after roadblock, until he reached out to the KFOR In Your Corner team.
Police warning of rise in ‘distraction’ style thefts
Authorities in Moore say they have seen a rise in the number of 'distraction' style thefts at stores in the metro.
Purcell Register
Driver cited for leaving accident scene at bridge
A caterpillar scraper driven by Brandon Neil Siegfried of Jones struck all 10 beams running underneath the I-35 bridge over SH 39 last Thursday afternoon causing extensive damage. Purcell Police said the vehicle initially stopped at the scene but then proceeded with the other vehicles in the convoy before being...
KFOR
Public input sought on I-35 widening projects in McClain County
McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is seeking public input on widening I-35 from four to six lanes between mm 100 just south of Ladd Rd. (mm 101) and just north of SH-9 West (mm 106) at the Cleveland and McClain county line. The proposed...
KFOR
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Acquaintance of man accused of murdering Oklahoma …. Ivon Adams is accused of killing Athena Brownfield on Christmas. He and Alysia Adams, the caregivers of the four-year-old girl, have both been charged with child neglect.
news9.com
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for multiple charges
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Warrant's Team is searching for 30-year-old Arness L. Daniels.
'Keep An Eye On The People You Love': Brother Of Teen Suspect In SE OKC Standoff Speaks Out
The brother of a 17-year-old accused of barricading himself inside a home Thursday night during a standoff in Oklahoma City said he hopes to get the teen the help he needs. The teen's brother said the teen was irate and not acting like himself. News 9 is withholding the name of the brother to protect the identity of the juvenile.
Teenager Taken Into Custody After Brief Standoff In SE OKC
A teenager who ran from authorities, stole a truck, and then ran into a home in southeast Oklahoma City was taken into custody Thursday night, deputies said. Authorities told News 9 the incident started when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a teen, who ran into a wooded area.
This Oklahoma City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
news9.com
OKC Police Introduce New Less-Lethal Equipment To Officers In The Field
The Oklahoma City Police Department has introduced a new weapon to fight crime and save lives. Department trainers said on Wednesday, there are two steps officers must take before they are handed the new less-lethal device. First the classroom and then hands-on training. Master Sergeant Scott Sanders with the Oklahoma...
news9.com
Funeral Services For Athena Brownfield To Be Held Next Week At The Stride Center In Enid
The funeral services for Athena Brownfield will be held next Wednesday at the Stride Center in Enid. Services will begin at 2 p.m., and Oklahoma Sen. Roger Thompson will be officiating. For more information, click here. The community in Cyril is making a memorial for 4-year-old Athena as the medical...
A license plate mix up has OKC man seeking help
“It's very frustrating,” said Lucky Lofton. “I don't want to be put in collections for something we didn't do.”
okcfox.com
Millwood Public Schools changes event protocol in wake of incident at Del City High School
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Millwood Public Schools is changing its event protocol in the wake of an incident that happened after its basketball game at Del City on Tuesday. Reports say a fight occurred after the game between the two schools and gunshots were fired inside the field house at Del City High School.
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
Comments / 0