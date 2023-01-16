ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Norman breaks ground on new emergency communications, operations center

NORMAN, Okla. — First responders for the city of Norman and Cleveland County broke ground Thursday on a new emergency communications and operations center. The city of Norman Emergency Communications and Operations Center will be a 20,000-square-foot emergency facility that will provide space for 911 dispatchers, emergency operations and more. The facility will also be built to give emergency responders a better chance to continue serving the community during severe weather.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
MUSTANG, OK
Purcell Register

Driver cited for leaving accident scene at bridge

A caterpillar scraper driven by Brandon Neil Siegfried of Jones struck all 10 beams running underneath the I-35 bridge over SH 39 last Thursday afternoon causing extensive damage. Purcell Police said the vehicle initially stopped at the scene but then proceeded with the other vehicles in the convoy before being...
PURCELL, OK
KFOR

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Acquaintance of man accused of murdering Oklahoma …. Ivon Adams is accused of killing Athena Brownfield on Christmas. He and Alysia Adams, the caregivers of the four-year-old girl, have both been charged with child neglect.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain

Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy