FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nick Foligno Speech Tops Bruins Winter Classic ‘Behind The B’ Insights
The Winter Classic was more than two weeks ago, and the Bruins have played a handful of games since then, including a very successful California road trip. But when the story of the 2022-23 Bruins is completed, there’s no doubt the Jan. 2 showdown with the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park will go down as a highlight. Obviously, given how dominant the first half of the season has transpired, the Black and Gold have far bigger highlights in mind, but it’s still going to be a day they won’t soon forget.
NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Picks
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche are trying to get back in the playoff picture tonight when they visit the Vancouver Canucks. Colorado Avalanche (-166) vs. Vancouver Canucks (+138) Total: 6.5 (O-134, U+110) It certainly hasn’t been a season to remember for the Avalanche, where they sit ninth in...
Tristan Jarry Returned for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday
Tristan Jarry was activated off of injured reserve by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Well, he was not only activated but also victorious as the Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators. Jarry had been on the IR due to a lower-body injury that cost him seven games. While the Penguins will welcome back their starting goaltender, Jarry hasn’t been quite the same this season as last year. While his save percentage is virtually identical (.918 this season, .919 last year), his goals-against average is 2.75, whereas last year it was 2.42.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/21.
NESN Airing Boston Pride Games ‘Incredible Opportunity’ For Team
The Boston Pride sit atop the Premier Hockey Federation standings, and now you can watch them dominate the league on NESN. And if you don’t know who they are, you’re about to find out. The Pride sit at 11-2 heading into their game Sunday afternoon against the Montreal...
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/21. The Boston Celtics are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors on the road since the start of 2020/2021. The Boston Celtics are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs....
Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Not Looking For Rest After Taking Puck To Face
Even with the right side of his face bruised and battered, Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron didn’t look for a day off Thursday. The Bruins certainly had built-in excuses to rest their 37-year-old captain with Boston playing the second leg of a back-to-back against the New York Rangers and not needing the points due to its season dominance.
David Krejci Moments: Hat Trick Lifts Bruins To Game 4 Win Vs. Maple Leafs
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: Krejci scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013.
Bruins Star David Pastrnak Headed Back To NHL All-Star Game
It felt like a forgone conclusion due to the way Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak has played this season. But it became official Thursday night after Boston’s 3-1 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden as Pastrnak is headed back to the NHL All-Star Game.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Make NHL History In Win Over Islanders
The Bruins became the fastest team in NHL history to reach thirty-five wins in a season after defeating the Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night. Linus Ullmark also reached a major milestone with this win as he has now recorded 100 career wins in the NHL. Boston will continue their New...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lines, Pairings
The Boston Bruins will open their New York back-to-back on Wednesday night as they face the Islanders at UBS Arena. During their first meeting of the season in mid-December, the Bruins earned a 4-3 shootout win at TD Garden. Boston has won six of its last seven contests while New...
David Krejci Moments: Center Returns To Bruins After Year In Czech Republic
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: returning to the Bruins after spending a year in Czech Republic. David Krejci shocked the...
Bruins Wrap: Unlikely Pair Scores To Lead Boston Past Islanders
The wins keep coming for the Boston Bruins as they topped the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Boston has now won seven of its last eight games to improve its NHL-best record to 35-5-4 while the Islanders fell to 23-19-4. full box score here. ONE...
Should Bruins Be In On Jonathan Toews At Reported Price?
It’s hard to imagine Jonathan Toews wearing any jersey other than a Chicago Blackhawks sweater. However, if he and the team decide that’s best for their respective business, we could be looking at the final days in the Windy City for the longtime captain. Toews is in the...
Pavel Zacha Stays Hot With Goal In Bruins Victory Over Rangers
The Boston Bruins leave the Empire State with back-to-back wins. The New York Rangers fell 3-1 to the Black and Gold at Madison Square Garden Thursday night. Pavel Zacha was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and dished the opening goal of the night. For more,...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win In Back-To-Back Games
The Bruins improved to 15-4-1 on the road after taking down the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to win back-to-back games in New York. Boston continues to lead the NHL in points with 76 and the B’s have yet to lose 10 games over midway through January. The Bruins...
Islanders Struggle To Score As They Welcome Bruins To New York
The Boston Bruins are on the road in New York following two electric wins at TD Garden. The Black and Gold hit the ice against the New York Islanders for the second time this season at UBS Arena on Wednesday night. The Islanders are going through a rough patch as...
Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Luxury’ Tandem Propelled Road Trip Sweep
The Boston Bruins displayed one of their various strong suits during their back-to-back New York road trip: goaltending. After Linus Ullmark delivered a 25-save showing during Wednesday’s win over the New York Islanders, Jeremy Swayman was tasked with keeping the Bruins on track. And that’s just what he did by making 31 saves.
Over 50,000 Tickets Sold for Potential Neutral Site AFC Championship Game
According to NFL.com, over 50,000 tickets have been sold for a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium should the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs advance during this weekend’s Divisional Round. The league announced its contingency plan following the cancelation of Week 17’s Monday...
Boston Celtics Primed to Head to NBA Finals Again
After making a run to the NBA Finals last season, the Boston Celtics have gotten off to another tremendous start and appear ready to go deep again. It’s hard to find a lot of flaws in a team that currently boasts a 34-12 record and has a 4.5-game lead atop the Eastern Conference. Boston demonstrated in the postseason last year that their star players are up for the challenge and can still improve in the second half.
