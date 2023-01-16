ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

NESN

Nick Foligno Speech Tops Bruins Winter Classic ‘Behind The B’ Insights

The Winter Classic was more than two weeks ago, and the Bruins have played a handful of games since then, including a very successful California road trip. But when the story of the 2022-23 Bruins is completed, there’s no doubt the Jan. 2 showdown with the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park will go down as a highlight. Obviously, given how dominant the first half of the season has transpired, the Black and Gold have far bigger highlights in mind, but it’s still going to be a day they won’t soon forget.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Picks

The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche are trying to get back in the playoff picture tonight when they visit the Vancouver Canucks. Colorado Avalanche (-166) vs. Vancouver Canucks (+138) Total: 6.5 (O-134, U+110) It certainly hasn’t been a season to remember for the Avalanche, where they sit ninth in...
COLORADO STATE
NESN

Tristan Jarry Returned for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday

Tristan Jarry was activated off of injured reserve by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Well, he was not only activated but also victorious as the Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators. Jarry had been on the IR due to a lower-body injury that cost him seven games. While the Penguins will welcome back their starting goaltender, Jarry hasn’t been quite the same this season as last year. While his save percentage is virtually identical (.918 this season, .919 last year), his goals-against average is 2.75, whereas last year it was 2.42.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Not Looking For Rest After Taking Puck To Face

Even with the right side of his face bruised and battered, Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron didn’t look for a day off Thursday. The Bruins certainly had built-in excuses to rest their 37-year-old captain with Boston playing the second leg of a back-to-back against the New York Rangers and not needing the points due to its season dominance.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Star David Pastrnak Headed Back To NHL All-Star Game

It felt like a forgone conclusion due to the way Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak has played this season. But it became official Thursday night after Boston’s 3-1 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden as Pastrnak is headed back to the NHL All-Star Game.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Should Bruins Be In On Jonathan Toews At Reported Price?

It’s hard to imagine Jonathan Toews wearing any jersey other than a Chicago Blackhawks sweater. However, if he and the team decide that’s best for their respective business, we could be looking at the final days in the Windy City for the longtime captain. Toews is in the...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Pavel Zacha Stays Hot With Goal In Bruins Victory Over Rangers

The Boston Bruins leave the Empire State with back-to-back wins. The New York Rangers fell 3-1 to the Black and Gold at Madison Square Garden Thursday night. Pavel Zacha was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and dished the opening goal of the night. For more,...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win In Back-To-Back Games

The Bruins improved to 15-4-1 on the road after taking down the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to win back-to-back games in New York. Boston continues to lead the NHL in points with 76 and the B’s have yet to lose 10 games over midway through January. The Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Luxury’ Tandem Propelled Road Trip Sweep

The Boston Bruins displayed one of their various strong suits during their back-to-back New York road trip: goaltending. After Linus Ullmark delivered a 25-save showing during Wednesday’s win over the New York Islanders, Jeremy Swayman was tasked with keeping the Bruins on track. And that’s just what he did by making 31 saves.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Boston Celtics Primed to Head to NBA Finals Again

After making a run to the NBA Finals last season, the Boston Celtics have gotten off to another tremendous start and appear ready to go deep again. It’s hard to find a lot of flaws in a team that currently boasts a 34-12 record and has a 4.5-game lead atop the Eastern Conference. Boston demonstrated in the postseason last year that their star players are up for the challenge and can still improve in the second half.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

