ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

AerCap CEO says aircraft makers' output delays to last years

By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlVJ8_0kGPVvxy00

DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The world's largest aircraft lessor AerCap (AER.N) on Monday warned that delivery problems at Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) were likely to last years and that manufacturers were giving airlines too little notice about delays.

Over-promising and under-delivery is likely to be an issue with manufacturers "for years to come," AerCap chief executive Aengus Kelly told the annual Airline Economics conference in Dublin.

"The challenge with the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) today is the short dated nature of how they're notifying airlines of the delays," Kelly said.

"If you're an airline looking towards the summer of 2023, you've sold the seats, you've hired the crews, you've booked the slots and if the airplane doesn't show up, you're in real trouble."

Some airlines are opting to buy 20-year-old aircraft rather than take a risk on new models, he said.

"I think candidly that we have seen Airbus sell too much on massive optimism about what they could deliver," said Kelly, one of Airbus' largest customers.

"We've seen several revisions of what Airbus thought they would deliver in 2022. I think we're going to see that the feature of the OEMs for years to come."

The CEO of rival lessor Air Lease Corp (AL.N) made a similar warning earlier on Monday, saying manufacturers would struggle to meet their delivery commitments in 2023 after over-promising to airlines last year.

On the demand side, Kelly said he expects global air traffic to return to pre-pandemic levels by the middle of this year.

"While it's true there's less disposable income in the wallet, we as the aviation industry, the travel industry are not competing against as many things for our share of the wallet," he said.

"People have bought as many Xboxes, Peloton bikes, flat screen TVs, Nike shoes as they need."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
traveltomorrow.com

Airlines resurrect ancient jumbo jets to meet business class demand

With air travel coming gradually back to pre-pandemic levels, airlines are racing to provide enough seats in the sky, especially for premium tickets on international flights enjoying a stronger-than-expected rebound. 1. Business class demand. German Lufthansa is now bringing back ten of its Airbus A340 jets to fulfill the demand...
Interesting Engineering

Top 4 Largest Aircrafts in the World

In this episode, we'll talk about the five largest aircraft in the world. These massive flying machines, which range from commercial passenger jets to strategic airlift cargo planes, are truly impressive feats of engineering. Let's take a look at the top five without further ado. BOEING 787-10 DREAMLINER. The Boeing...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The Independent

Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’

An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
The Independent

Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test

The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
The Independent

Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss

A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Weapons Manufacturers Outside the US

For the first time in history, the world spent more than $2 trillion on its militaries in 2021. Most of that came from the $801 billion the United States spent on defense, more than the $777 billion spent by the next nine countries combined. With such a massive budget, the U.S. also has the world’s […]
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy