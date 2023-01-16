ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James’ son Bronny has Ohio State basketball in his top 3, but will he be a Buckeye?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny James, has narrowed his options down to three schools, according to the L.A. Times’ Luca Evans. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, rated as the nation’s No. 36 player and No. 11 combo guard while playing at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He’s dwindled his choices down to OSU, Oregon and USC.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon rips neutral AFC title game ticket presale: ‘It’s disrespectful’

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not shy about voicing his opinions. Mixon has repeatedly called the Bengals “the big dog” of the AFC over and over again within the last month as they remain the defending AFC champions. He even flipped a coin as part of a touchdown celebration in the Bengals’ Week 18 win. And he mocked the subsequent fine that came as a result of that celebration.
Browns extend Bill Callahan’s contract; Chad O’Shea interviews for Jets OC job

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL in Bill Callahan, and now they’re guaranteed to have him for several more years. Callahan, 66, turned down a request to interview for the Jets’ offensive coordinator job, and has signed an extension with the Browns, a league source told cleveland.com. It was first reported by Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.
Ravens request interview with Chad O’Shea, Browns WR coach, for their offensive coordinator vacancy

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chad O’Shea could go from trying to beat the Ravens to trying to help them beat the Browns. O’Shea, the Browns wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator since 2020, has received a request from the Ravens to interview for their offensive coordinator vacancy, a league source told cleveland.com. He would replace Greg Roman, who parted ways with the team this week.
‘We threw three different coverages at him’: What they’re saying about the Cavs

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Grizzlies got all they could handle from Darius Garland and the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The game whittled down to a pivotal stretch where Garland was blocked twice - once driving to the basket with the Cavs clinging to a one-point lead, and another time as he was trying to save them on a game-winning 3-pointer. Both were short as the Grizzlies escaped with a 115-114 victory.
3 NFL divisional round bets on the Chiefs, Eagles, Bills and Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’re on to the divisional round in the NFL and, with a little white-knuckling, squeaked out two out of three bets from last week’s wild card post. There are some intriguing games this weekend, with the real highlights coming on Sunday when two AFC powers match up in Buffalo with the Bengals coming to town and a classic matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers in Santa Clara.
