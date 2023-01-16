Read full article on original website
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
DraftKings Ohio promo code: bet $5 on NFL playoffs, claim $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best DraftKings Ohio promo code offer for the NFL playoffs is right here. Instead of taking a chance on the...
Cleveland Browns: What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Browns were looking for a head coach in 2020, among the candidates they interviewed was Jim Schwartz. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was conducting the search. One of the people who was consulted by DePodesta was Andrew Berry. In 2019, Berry was the...
LeBron James’ son Bronny has Ohio State basketball in his top 3, but will he be a Buckeye?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny James, has narrowed his options down to three schools, according to the L.A. Times’ Luca Evans. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, rated as the nation’s No. 36 player and No. 11 combo guard while playing at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He’s dwindled his choices down to OSU, Oregon and USC.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon rips neutral AFC title game ticket presale: ‘It’s disrespectful’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not shy about voicing his opinions. Mixon has repeatedly called the Bengals “the big dog” of the AFC over and over again within the last month as they remain the defending AFC champions. He even flipped a coin as part of a touchdown celebration in the Bengals’ Week 18 win. And he mocked the subsequent fine that came as a result of that celebration.
Why the Bengals are primed for a divisional round upset vs. the Bills: Andrew Gillis prediction
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It was only a few days ago that the Bengals were up against the ropes with their season fading fast. Then defensive end Sam Hubbard took a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown and almost single-handedly lifted the Bengals to a wild card win over the Ravens. It was one of the shining moments in franchise history.
Browns extend Bill Callahan’s contract; Chad O’Shea interviews for Jets OC job
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL in Bill Callahan, and now they’re guaranteed to have him for several more years. Callahan, 66, turned down a request to interview for the Jets’ offensive coordinator job, and has signed an extension with the Browns, a league source told cleveland.com. It was first reported by Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.
Ravens request interview with Chad O’Shea, Browns WR coach, for their offensive coordinator vacancy
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chad O’Shea could go from trying to beat the Ravens to trying to help them beat the Browns. O’Shea, the Browns wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator since 2020, has received a request from the Ravens to interview for their offensive coordinator vacancy, a league source told cleveland.com. He would replace Greg Roman, who parted ways with the team this week.
Bengals’ reworked offensive line preparing for most important test of season
CINCINNATI, Ohio — By the end of the second quarter of Sunday’s wild card game against the Ravens, the Bengals were frantically trying to plug various holes along the offensive line. Left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game with a left knee dislocation, forcing Jackson Carman to fill...
Former Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle: Bengals have ‘zero chance against Bills’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - A former Pro Bowl safety who’s very familiar with the Bengals is downplaying their chances of winning this weekend in Buffalo. Eric Weddle, who spent 14 seasons playing for the Chargers, Ravens and Rams, took to national television to make a bold prediction about this weekend’s AFC divisional matchup between the Bills and Bengals.
‘We threw three different coverages at him’: What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Grizzlies got all they could handle from Darius Garland and the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The game whittled down to a pivotal stretch where Garland was blocked twice - once driving to the basket with the Cavs clinging to a one-point lead, and another time as he was trying to save them on a game-winning 3-pointer. Both were short as the Grizzlies escaped with a 115-114 victory.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: how to score best NFL bonus this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo is landing just in time for the NFL Playoffs. There are four divisional round games...
Ed Reed won't coach Bethune-Cookman as negotiations fail
Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed said he will not be the new head coach at Bethune-Cookman because the "university won't be ratifying" his contract after weeks of negotiations.
Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman won’t ratify contract
Ed Reed will not become the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman after all. The Hall of Fame safety announced Saturday
3 NFL divisional round bets on the Chiefs, Eagles, Bills and Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’re on to the divisional round in the NFL and, with a little white-knuckling, squeaked out two out of three bets from last week’s wild card post. There are some intriguing games this weekend, with the real highlights coming on Sunday when two AFC powers match up in Buffalo with the Bengals coming to town and a classic matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers in Santa Clara.
Joe Burrow and Josh Allen will shine in divisional round: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The divisional round game in Buffalo this weekend should be a high-scoring affair and that should give both starting quarterbacks time to rack up some numbers. The over/under per DraftKings for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen’s passing yards is 280.5 and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s is set...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code scores wild NFL Playoffs touchdown offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer is opening up the door on a no-brainer promo for the NFL playoffs. In...
Tipico Ohio promo code: pick your bonus for the NFL Divisional Playoffs
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Secure $250 in bonus bets with the latest Tipico Ohio promo code offer, which new customers can activate by following our...
Bengals offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa won’t play at Buffalo on Sunday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa will not play in the divisional round on Sunday against Buffalo. Coach Zac Taylor ruled them out after practice on Friday, but it was an expected move after neither Williams (knee) nor Cappa (ankle) practiced during the week.
Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins ready to undermine doubters in Buffalo this weekend
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals have made the sentiment clear this week that they are not underdogs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was clear when he said he “never” feels like an underdog. After all, the Bengals are still the defending AFC champions, which has prompted Joe Mixon to say the Bengals are still ‘the big dog’ of the AFC.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $200 instant bonus bets for NFL Divisional Round
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bettors in the Buckeye State can earn a massive 40x return on their first NFL Divisional Round bet when they sign...
