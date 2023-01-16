Missing Husky Thought To Be Living Wild in Forest for a Year

Siberian Husky Archie has been missing for over a year, but it’s thought that he’s been living wild in the Forest of Dean in the English county of Gloucestershire, near his home, GloucestershireLive reports .

Archie slipped off his lead during a walk on the Beechenhurst Sculpture Trail in December 2021, and many people have since come forward to say they’ve seen him in the woods nearby.

Not Giving Up Hope

Dog dad Tim Mitchell is taking the sightings to mean that Archie is still alive. As a result, he’s not given up hope of finding him. According to the people who believe they’ve seen him, the pup is – perhaps unsurprisingly – rather dirty and malnourished.

“He’s a very affectionate, loving dog and I love him to bits, ” said Tim. “He’s a lovely, lovely dog but he’s also a very clever dog. So, I’m sure he is still out there somewhere.

“Huskies are good hunters and although it sounds gross, there’s a lot of roadkill he can eat in the Forest and an abundance of water. There have been a lot of positive sightings over the past year but he’s a lot thinner than he was so the longer this goes on the more worried I get for his welfare. We really need to find him.”

Missing Husky Sightings

Tim’s former partner was walking the pup when he escaped. As people chased him, he ran further away until he disappeared altogether. Tim has hired Canine Capture to help find Archie – they’ve mapped out an area including the places he’s allegedly been sighted.

“We have put food and cameras down and the last thing we want is for people to call his name or chase him,” he said.

“We have an idea which area he is in. But, if they try and catch him it could make him move on and make him harder to find.

“I’m 100% convinced that he is still out there. And I will not give up while I know he’s still alive.”

Of course, sometimes dogs can turn up even years later , too.

